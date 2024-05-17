Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024 Playoff Scenarios: RCB's qualification hopes hang by a thread

    The IPL 2024 season nears its climax as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faces a make-or-break showdown against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the last playoff spot. With intricate qualification criteria and intense competition, the stage is set for a thrilling finale to the league stage of IPL 2024.

    First Published May 17, 2024, 10:45 PM IST

    The IPL 2024 season has reached a critical juncture with just one playoff spot remaining, contested by three teams: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). While LSG are still in contention mathematically, RCB and CSK are set for a virtual knockout clash on Saturday.

    CSK, with 14 points and a superior Net Run Rate (+0.528), hold a slight edge over RCB, who have 12 points. Even if RCB beats CSK, their progression is far from assured due to complex qualification criteria.

    Here's the playoff scenario for RCB and CSK:

    If RCB bat first and score 200 runs, they must beat CSK by at least 18 runs to qualify. A win by 17 runs or less would eliminate them based on a lower Net Run Rate.

    If RCB chase, they must achieve the target of 201 runs with at least 11 balls to spare to advance.

    However, if the match is abandoned due to weather, CSK would go through on points.

    The situation is further complicated by an unlikely scenario where neither RCB nor CSK qualify if LSG defeat Mumbai Indians convincingly enough to improve their Net Run Rate beyond RCB's.

    In conclusion, while RCB faces a must-win situation against CSK, their qualification hinges not only on victory but also on meeting specific run-rate requirements, making it a nail-biting finale to the league stage of IPL 2024.

    Also Read: BCCI approaches Gautam Gambhir to become India's head coach post T20 World Cup 2024

    Last Updated May 17, 2024, 10:45 PM IST
