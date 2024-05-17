Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Swati Maliwal face and pawn of BJP's controversy,' claims AAP; Delhi cops recreate 'assault' scene

    A team of Delhi Police reached the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday to investigate the alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal. Meanwhile, AAP's Atishi termed her a pawn of the BJP and alleged a conspiracy by the party in Swati Maliwal's assault allegations. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 17, 2024, 6:37 PM IST

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Atishi on Friday addressed a press conference on Swati Maliwal's alleged assault case and said that allegations levelled by AAP's Rajya Sabha MP are completely 'baseless'. She further alleged that its a conspiracy by the BJP to frame Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    Addressing the media, she said, "Ever since Arvind Kejriwal has got bail, the BJP is rattled. Due to this, the BJP hatched a conspiracy, under which Swati Maliwal was sent to Arvind Kejriwal's house on the morning of 13th May. Swati Maliwal was the face and pawn of this conspiracy. They intended to accuse the CM but the CM was not there at that time so he was saved. After that, Swati Maliwal accused Bibhav Kumar."

    "In her complaint to the police, she said she was assaulted. The video which has come out today shows her sitting comfortably in the drawing room (of the CM house) and threatening the police officials. She was also seen threatening Bibhav Kumar in the video. Neither her clothes were not torn nor any injury on her head can be seen in the video," she added.

    Swati Maliwal at AAP's Arvind Kejriwal's residence

    Delhi Police will recreate the crime scene at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence with Swati Maliwal. The entire incident from the entry point to the drawing room will be understood with Swati so that the investigation can be carried forward accordingly.

    Forensic team at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's home

    A Delhi Police team accompanied by forensic experts reached Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s civil lines residence on Friday evening in connection with the alleged assault on party MP Swati Maliwal, officials said. The team is led by Additional DCP (north) Anjitha Chepyala and has three other police officers. They are also accompanied by five forensic experts. 

    A viral video surfaces from May 13

    A mobile phone video featuring Swati Maliwal at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on the day she was allegedly assaulted has triggered a full-blown fight between the AAP Rajya Sabha MP and her party. The AAP referred to the film as "the truth of Swati Maliwal". The Rajya Sabha MP, on the other side, claimed that the video was leaked "without any context" by "political hitman" supporters in order to defend himself. However, Maliwal did not name anyone in her tweet.

    In the video, Maliwal could be heard arguing with the security personnel at the Chief Minister's house, who asked her to leave the premises.

    The video shows Swati Maliwal in an argument with several security staff in Arvind Kejriwal's residence. The men asked the AAP MP to leave, but she vehemently protested, saying that she would speak with the police officers. 

    Last Updated May 17, 2024, 7:22 PM IST
