    BEML secures Rs 250 crore deal with NCL for 28 BH100 rear dump trucks, engineered to carry 100 tonnes

    Designed to carry payloads of up to 100 tonnes, the BH100 Rear Dump Truck is tailor-made for the effective transportation of overburden and coal in demanding mining environments.

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published May 17, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

    New Delhi: Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) has clinched a significant deal from Northern Coal Fields Limited (NCL) to provide 28 units of BH100 Rear Dump Trucks, valued at Rs 250 crore.

    Designed to carry payloads of up to 100 tonnes, the BH100 Rear Dump Truck is tailor-made for the effective transportation of overburden and coal in demanding mining environments.

    The ministry of defence said in a statement, “This order marks a significant milestone in the BEML's continued partnership with NCL, reflecting the trust and reliance on the Defence Public Sector Undertaking's heavy-duty mining equipment.”

    The dumpers will benefit from a Guaranteed Spare Parts contract spanning five years, ensuring continuous service and operational effectiveness.

    The BEML BH100 Rear Dump Truck is celebrated for its sturdy construction, innovative features, and operational excellence.

    Designed with fuel efficiency in mind, it not only lowers operational expenses but also upholds exceptional performance standards.

    Commenting on this achievement, Chairman & Managing Director of BEML Ltd Shantanu Roy said, “Our contribution towards the coal sector is getting bigger. Our mission is to help coal players achieve their target of extracting over one billion tonnes of coal in the country. Our BH100 Rear Dump Truck has the capability to assist the NCL in their coal extraction efforts in a significant way.”

    “This order underlines BEML's commitment to supporting the country’s mining industry with robust and reliable machinery, further strengthening its position as a major player in the mining equipment sector," he added.

    “It has continuously advanced the technological capabilities of its products, ensuring they meet the highest standards of quality and reliability. Its dedication to innovation has not only bolstered the defence sector, but also enhanced the efficiency and sustainability of infrastructure projects," Roy stated.

    Last Updated May 17, 2024, 4:24 PM IST
