    Twitter has moved over X.com officially, domain transition completed, confirms Elon Musk

    Elon Musk rebranded Twitter to X in July 2023, but Twitter domain remained in service since switching domain has not been as easy going as the logo switch. Now, however, Elon Musk has confirmed on X that all core systems of the platform have been moved over to “X.com”.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 17, 2024, 8:57 PM IST

    Twitter is officially gone from all corners of the app and even the website. If you visited Twitter.com early Friday, you may have noticed a little pop-up box stating that the X.com domain transition was complete. This was the final step required to eliminate Twitter's legacy, and it has now been implemented.

    Elon Musk also revealed the information in a post on X earlier today, saying, "All core systems are now on X.com." The most significant aspect of the post is that Musk has included a new X layout with the new domain, which many feel will soon become the official X branding for the public.

    Currently, the X app and website has a black tone but a white and blue shade could also be part of the old Twitter colour style. Will the platform get this change officially, we’ll know soon.

    As you may know, Elon Musk purchased Twitter with the intention of changing the platform's dynamics and breadth. He originally opted to change the name from Twitter to X, but until today, you were still sent to the Twitter.com domain rather than X.com, which was most likely held by someone. However, Musk was eventually able to obtain the new brand domain, which is now available to the public on the internet.

    While the X.com domain name is now operational, many individuals believe they will continue to refer to it as Twitter, which was a key component of people's early experiences with the social media platform. One person pointed out that the X era had begun.

    Musk has undoubtedly transformed X into more than just a social media app. The software allows you to make video or audio conversations, create long articles, and even interact with the AI chatbot Grok, albeit this is only available to premium customers.

