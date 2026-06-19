Kerala CM VD Satheesan presented the UDF government's first budget for 2026-27. It comes after a White Paper revealed a grim fiscal situation, with a total public debt of Rs 5.07 lakh crore and high committed expenditures.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Friday presented the first state budget of the UDF government for the financial year 2026-27 in the legislative assembly. Satheesan also handles the Finance portfolio.

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Ahead of the Budget presentation, the Printing Department delivered the printed copies of the Kerala State Budget to the official residence of the Chief Minister. Additional Chief Secretary of the Finance Department, K R Jyothilal, arrived at the Chief Minister's residence with the printed Budget documents as part of the customary pre-budget exercise.

White Paper reveals grim financial state

On June 4, the White Paper on Keralam finances, tabled in the state's legislative assembly, painted a grim picture of the state's fiscal health, stating that the new United Democratic Front (UDF) government inherited a severe financial crisis marked by mounting debt, rising liabilities and persistent treasury stress.

The major findings in the financial report revealed that Keralam's total public debt has reached Rs 5.07 lakh crore, while nearly 77 per cent of the state's revenue is being spent on committed expenditures such as salaries, pensions and interest payments, leaving limited fiscal space for developmental activities.

The report noted that capital expenditure on development remains among the lowest in the country. It said Keralam's capital expenditure stands at just 1.3 per cent of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), one of the lowest among Indian states, despite the state running one of the highest fiscal deficits.

It further highlighted the severity of the treasury crisis, stating that the state relied on Ways and Means Advances for 262 days in 2025 and remained in overdraft for 84 days during the year.

Satheesan said his government has also inherited pending liabilities amounting to Rs 48,733 crore, including dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) arrears payable to government employees and pensioners, the report said. (ANI)