With the second phase of Kedarnath Yatra underway, DM Vishal Mishra is monitoring pilgrim safety and route management. Helicopter services have resumed, and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has reviewed the overall Char Dham Yatra arrangements.

DM spearheads administrative monitoring

As the second phase of the Kedarnath Dham Yatra picked up momentum with an influx of devotees, District Magistrate Vishal Mishra spearheaded administrative monitoring from the district control room, emphasising pilgrim safety, route management and continuous weather monitoring along the pilgrimage route.

Mishra personally monitored arrangements at Kedarnath Dham and other key points along the yatra route from the district disaster control room and issued necessary directions to the Chief Development Officer (CDO), Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO), District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) and other officials.

“I would also like to mention that a DGCA team conducted an inspection, and flight permissions were granted only following that inspection. We are complying with the directives received, and the services are being continuously monitored, keeping weather conditions in mind to ensure that no pilgrim faces any inconvenience," Vishal Mishra told ANI.

The District Magistrate directed officials to maintain close monitoring of arrangements along the yatra route and at various stops, ensuring that all necessary measures are in place and pilgrims do not face inconvenience during their journey.

Helicopter services resume

Meanwhile, the commencement of the latest phase of the yatra coincided with the formal resumption of helicopter services on Tuesday, aimed at facilitating travel for pilgrims, particularly senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

He said, "Helicopter services have commenced for pilgrims travelling to the sacred Kedarnath Dham, specifically for the elderly, the differently-abled, and anyone else wishing to avail of these services, with operations beginning. Services are being operated from 8 helipads by 8 private service providers.”

The second phase of the Kedarnath Yatra began with an increase in the movement of pilgrims towards the shrine. The resumption of helicopter services is expected to provide an additional travel option for devotees visiting Kedarnath Dham.

The Rudraprayag district administration said special attention is being given to the safety and security of pilgrims during the yatra. The administration and police are closely monitoring weather conditions and the status of the pilgrimage route to respond to any emerging situation.

CM Dhami reviews Char Dham Yatra arrangements

On Tuesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the arrangements for Char Dham Yatra-2026 through video conferencing. He sought information from the District Magistrates of the districts associated with the pilgrimage regarding the condition of routes, traffic, health and security arrangements, and directed officials to ensure a safe, smooth and well-organised pilgrimage for devotees.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister said the safety and convenience of pilgrims must remain the top priority. He directed officials to continuously monitor weather and landslide conditions along the pilgrimage routes, ensure adequate security arrangements at vulnerable locations and strengthen coordination among all concerned departments. He also directed officials to ensure prompt relief and rescue arrangements in the event of any emergency.

Directives for trekking routes and traffic

To regulate traffic pressure along the pilgrimage routes, Dhami directed officials to ensure that all necessary facilities at holding areas are properly maintained. He said traffic management during the pilgrimage should be such that devotees do not face unnecessary inconvenience.

Dhami directed strict compliance with prescribed standards for the operation of horses and mules, regular health check-ups of the animals and action against those violating the rules. He called for special vigilance in the Chirbasa and Bhairav Glacier areas on the Kedarnath trekking route, directing officials to regulate the movement of pilgrims, horses and mules, and Dandi-Kandi services at vulnerable locations and ensure immediate rescue arrangements whenever required.

Route widening and landslide monitoring

The Chief Minister directed officials to take necessary action for widening the Yamunotri trekking route and expedite widening and pothole-repair works on the Gangotri route. He also directed continuous monitoring of landslide-prone areas along the pilgrimage routes, with special vigilance in the Syanachatti area. He further directed officials to ensure effective traffic management on the Jyotirmath-Marwari route and maintain the availability of adequate machinery for promptly clearing the route in case of blockages.

Pilgrimage statistics

During the meeting, officials informed that 66,07,749 pilgrims have registered for Char Dham Yatra-2026 so far. As of 7 pm on September 14, 2026, a total of 50,56,160 devotees had undertaken darshan. This includes 7,08,407 pilgrims at Yamunotri, 7,89,773 at Gangotri, 14,98,544 at Kedarnath, 17,36,619 at Badrinath and 3,22,817 at Hemkund Sahib. (ANI)