Prayagraj Police arrested three men for the murder of Pawan Yadav in Handia over personal enmity. Prime accused Lalla Yadav confessed to planning the hit and shooting the victim. The motorcycle and two illegal firearms used in the crime were seized.

Handia Murder Case Cracked, 3 Arrested

Resolving the high-profile Handia murder case, Prayagraj Police on Wednesday arrested three men, Lalla Yadav, Brijesh Yadav, and Nihal Ali, for the broad-daylight shooting of Pawan Yadav over personal enmity. According to police officials, the three accomplices coordinated the attack on a motorcycle, with Nihal riding, Brijesh seated in the middle, and Lalla sitting on the rear pillion. Upon locating the victim, Lalla Yadav pulled out a firearm and opened fire directly on Pawan, inflicting fatal injuries.

Following an intensive investigation, law enforcement officers apprehended all three suspects and seized the motorcycle alongside two illegal firearms (tamanchas) and live ammunition used in the crime. During interrogation, prime accused Lalla Yadav confessed to planning the hit due to an ongoing personal dispute with Pawan, revealing that they had procured the two illicit firearms and cartridges for ₹20,000 to execute the murder. All three accused have been processed through formal recovery and booking procedures as legal proceedings move forward.

Victim's Family Demands Justice

Earlier, the family of Pawan Yadav, who was allegedly shot dead in broad daylight in Prayagraj, has demanded an investigation into the incident and sought action against those responsible. Pawan Yadav's sister, Urmila Devi, said that he was on his way to Handia when the incident took place. "He was on his way to Handia. There were three people on a bike. That is when the incident happened... I don't know who did it... I want an investigation into this," she told reporters here.

Pawan Yadav's son, Prince Yadav, said his father was the sole earning member of the family and demanded that the administration take strict action against the accused. "My father was shot dead in broad daylight under this government. All I want from the administration is for them to catch the culprits and eliminate them in an encounter. He was the sole provider for our household... I should be given adequate compensation," Prince Yadav said.

The incident took place in the Handia area of Prayagraj, where Pawan Yadav was allegedly shot by unidentified persons. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter. (ANI)