Congress MLA Pargat Singh slammed Punjab's AAP govt, alleging a 'fixed match' with the BJP over the drug crisis. He accused CM Bhagwant Mann of turning Punjab into a 'police state' to suppress dissent and failing on his campaign promises.

AAP-BJP 'Fixed Match' Alleged Over Drug Crisis

Senior Punjab Congress leader and MLA Pargat Singh on Tuesday slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, alleging a political collusion with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while accusing the state machinery of turning Punjab into a "police state" to suppress dissent over an escalating narcotics crisis.

Speaking to ANI, the former Indian hockey captain slammed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for unfulfilled campaign promises regarding drug eradication. "Initially, they used to claim that all it takes is political will, and that they would eradicate drugs within three to four months. Today, after nearly four and three-quarter years have passed, their 'A-team' and 'B-team' are putting on a fixed match to show as if the competition here is only between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party, and that Congress doesn't exist here. The reality is that they are in collusion," Singh said.

'Police State' Tactics and a Tragic Suicide

Highlighting the state's attempt to shift blame onto border security forces, Singh questioned the government's accountability regarding smuggling routes within BSF-monitored zones and corridors from states like Gujarat. He further condemned state intimidation tactics, pointing to the suicide of a Dalit man who named Punjab Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema after raising concerns over the drug menace. "Look at what the police did to them! You have turned it into a police state," he charged, asserting that Congress will continue to stand firmly with the public.

"The real issue is that they accuse us of playing politics over a person’s death. But if you drove a Dalit to commit suicide, and if we don't speak up about it, if we don't raise political questions over it... what politics did you play? You played politics over drugs. You played politics over sacrilege incidents. And once you came to power, you compromised on both. If a person showed a black flag to the Chief Minister, or if someone in Harpal Cheema's meeting said 'stop the drug menace,' look at what the police did to them! You have turned it into a police state. This is not democracy; this is not even politics. If you say that Congress is playing politics, then we will indeed play politics that visibly stands with the people," Singh asserted.

Gulzar Singh, a Sangrur resident and member of the Valmiki community, died after allegedly being harassed for confronting the minister over Punjab's worsening drug crisis. He took the extreme step after confronting Minister Cheema during a public event regarding the drug addiction affecting his son. Following the encounter, Singh was allegedly subjected to severe intimidation, mental distress, and pressure from local leaders and panchayat members to issue a public apology for questioning the minister.

Congress Internal Dynamics

Singh also downplayed speculation regarding internal factionalism within the Punjab Congress following AICC leader Sachin Pilot’s Chandigarh protest march, calling healthy debate essential for internal democracy. Additionally, he backed Rahul Gandhi's criticism over proposed transaction charges on UPI payments above ₹2,000, alleging that the central leadership has compromised national economic interests under undisclosed foreign influences.

"Differences of opinion exist, and they should exist. I believe differences of opinion must exist in a democracy—something you don't find in the BJP or the Aam Aadmi Party. We were united and will remain united, because our primary target is Punjab. If we abandon Punjab in its current state, Punjab will spiral into very dire conditions, and Punjab is already bleeding," he said.

Support for Rahul Gandhi on UPI Charges

Singh also backed party leader Rahul Gandhi's sharp criticism over reports suggesting transaction charges on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments exceeding Rs 2,000, alleging foreign influence over domestic economic policies. "This is a total compromise. God knows what files they hold on him, God knows what secrets of his they possess, because he has compromised completely—the Prime Minister is not even willing to speak on this," Singh claimed. (ANI)