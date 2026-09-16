Karni Sena leader Man Singh Rajawat and three others, including a minor, were arrested in Indore for the murder of Chandan Lohar. Lohar was beaten to death on suspicion of cow theft. Police are searching for a fifth accused, Suraj Jat.

Karni Sena Leader, 3 Others Arrested in Indore Murder Case

Madhya Pradesh police arrested a Karni Sena office-bearer, identified as Man Singh Rajawat and three others in connection with the death of a man who was allegedly beaten over suspicion of cow and calf theft in Indore district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Chandan Lohar, was allegedly assaulted by a group of five persons a few days ago on suspicion of stealing cows and calves and he later died. Following which police initially registered a case for assault and later added murder charges to the case.

Police Detail Arrests, Ongoing Manhunt

The police said four accused, including Bhuri Yadav, Kunal Yadav, Man Singh Rajawat and a minor, have been arrested in connection with the case so far, while another accused, identified as Suraj Jat, remains absconding.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP, Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya told ANI, “An incident occurred in the Lasudia police station area a few days ago, in which an individual Chandan Lohar was assaulted on suspicion of stealing cows and calves. When the police took him for a medical examination, he died. After initially registering the case under assault-related sections, charges of murder were also added.”

“Two accused, Bhuri Yadav and Kunal Yadav, had already been arrested. We have now succeeded in arresting two more accused, Man Singh Rajawat and a minor. A total of four accused have been arrested in the case so far. One Suraj Jat is still absconding and efforts are underway to trace him. He will be arrested soon,” Dandotiya said.

Probe into Karni Sena Leader's Role

Asked about Man Singh Rajawat’s role in the incident, the police official said, “During the investigation, it was found that he was present along with the others when the assault took place. Therefore, those who were present with the accused during the assault have also been made accused in the case.”

On whether Rajawat had any previous criminal record, Dandotiya said, “It has come to light that he has a previous record. He identifies himself as an office-bearer of the Karni Sena, and this is being verified.”

Regarding the absconding accused, Suraj Jat, the officer said that teams were continuously working on the case and he would be arrested soon. He further added that the possibility of more accused being added to the case could not be ruled out based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

(ANI)