In a major drug bust, North Tripura Police, Assam Rifles and DRI seized 5 lakh yaba tablets valued at Rs 40 crore in Panisagar. The drugs, weighing 50 kg, were found in a lorry and the driver was arrested as part of the 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan'.

North Tripura Police, Assam Rifles and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in a joint operation seized around 5 lakh yaba tablets weighing 50 kg and valued at Rs 40 crore at Panisagar Naka in Tripura, police said on Wednesday.

The driver of the lorry carrying the narcotics was also arrested, police said.

Details of the Operation

Panisagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Kishalay Sisodia said the joint team had received information that a truck carrying narcotics was coming from Assam. "We had information that a truck carrying some narcotics items was coming from Assam. We chased it and intercepted it at the Panisagar Naka," Sisodia said.

He said the team informed an Executive Magistrate before conducting a search of the vehicle. "Through this, we found 5 lakh Yaba tablets, whose net weight is 50 kg and market value is 40 crore, which is a larger commercial quantity," he said.

FSL Confirms Substance, Driver Arrested

Sisodia said the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team examined the seized substance and confirmed it tested positive for yaba. "We have informed the FSL team. The FSL team came, checked the Naka, and confirmed it to be positive. We then seized the Yaba tablets. We also got one accused who is the driver," he said.

The arrested driver will be produced before a court on Thursday, following which police will seek remand for further interrogation, he said.

Joint Effort Under 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan'

Sisodia said the operation was carried out by North Tripura Police, the 8th Battalion of Assam Rifles and the DRI. He also thanked Panisagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge and North Tripura Superintendent of Police Avinash Rai for their assistance in the operation.

Sisodia said the seizure was part of efforts under the Tripura government's 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan' (Drug-Free Campaign). (ANI)