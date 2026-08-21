Student leader Ravindra Paswan accused the Jharkhand govt of backtracking on its promises after the High Court stayed the cancellation of JPSC exams. He alleged the govt only wanted to end the protest and announced intensified agitation across the state.

Student leader Ravindra Paswan on Thursday accused the Jharkhand government of backtracking on its assurances to students after the Jharkhand High Court stayed the state government's order cancelling the 11th to 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations and appointments.

Paswan Questions Government's Stand

Speaking to ANI, Paswan said he would not comment on the High Court's order but questioned the government's stand during the hearing, alleging that it did not reflect the assurances given to the protesting students. Paswan said, "I would not like to make a comment on the High Court order. But the commitment made to us by the government was that all our demands had been accepted, that the exam had been cancelled and that there would be a proper investigation. We did not see this intent of the government today," Paswan said.

He alleged that the advocate representing the state government did not make any submission before the court and accused the government of attempting to end the students' protest by allowing appointments to continue despite the cancellation of the examinations. "The advocate representing the Govt did not even say a word. So, the government had only intended to end the students' protest in one way or another, to get the exam cancelled on one end and allow joining from the other end. We had trusted the Jharkhand Govt. We thought that the CM wouldn't do politics with students. But he is doing it today," he said.

Students to Intensify Agitation

Paswan said students would now intensify their agitation and announced that effigies of the Chief Minister would be burnt across all 24 districts of the state on August 21 (Friday). "Now, students will have to do politics. Students will have to answer in the same manner. Students will burn an effigy of the CM across all 24 districts of the state tomorrow," he said.

High Court Stays Cancellation Order

The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday stayed the state government's order cancelling the 11th to 13th JPSC examinations and appointments, providing relief to newly appointed officers who had challenged the decision. The court passed the order while hearing various petitions filed by the newly appointed officers against the government's decision.