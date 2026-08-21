The NTA clarified its UGC-NET 2026 answer key challenge process is fair to all, with revised keys applying to everyone and fees refunded for valid challenges. The agency will also re-conduct exams for English, Commerce, and Sociology due to errors.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued a clarification on concerns raised by UGC-NET 2026 candidates regarding the answer key challenge process, saying the system is designed to be fair to all students and not just those who raise objections.

Answer Key Challenge Process Explained

In a post on X on Thursday, the NTA said that if a challenge raised by a candidate is accepted by the subject expert, the revised answer key will be applicable to all candidates who appeared for the examination.

The agency also clarified that the Rs 200 fee charged for challenging an answer key will be refunded if the challenge is found to be valid. "The fee exists to discourage frivolous challenges, not to profit from genuine ones," the NTA said.

On the concern being raised that answer key challenges are "too expensive": a quick clarification for candidates. The answer key challenge system is designed to be fair to every student, not just the one who challenges. 1. One challenge, everyone benefits. If even a single… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 20, 2026

It added that a genuine challenge, if upheld, can help correct the answer key for all candidates who appeared for the examination.

UGC-NET Re-Test Ordered for Three Subjects

Meanwhile, the NTA has decided to re-conduct the UGC-NET papers for English, Commerce and Sociology after a committee constituted by the agency found multiple errors in the question papers.

The move comes amid growing criticism of the agency's handling of competitive examinations and protests by student groups, including the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Association (AISA). Sources said the corrections were being made "in the overall interest of candidates" and to reinforce the foundation of a more accountable examination system.

"The re-test is being held at no additional fee, and the number of qualifying candidates and the subject-wise allocations for those subjects will not be reduced on account of the re-test," sources said.

NTA to Strengthen Examination Procedures

The agency is using the episode to strengthen procedures at various stages of question paper preparation, including setting, moderating, translating and composing the papers. It is also examining ways to fix responsibility for the lapses that occurred, sources said.

(ANI)