The Karnataka Health Department has formed 30 special teams for surprise food safety inspections at eateries in Bengaluru and across the state. This follows a rise in public complaints over poor food quality, hygiene and safety violations.

State-Wide Crackdown Ordered

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department has constituted 30 special teams to conduct surprise inspections at hotels, restaurants and food outlets across Bengaluru and other major locations in the state following a rise in complaints over poor food quality, hygiene and food safety violations.

The inspection drive has been launched on the directions of Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader after the department received several complaints from members of the public, including those shared on social media, alleging unhygienic practices and the sale of substandard food at various eateries.

Food Safety Officer Srinivas said that the department decided to intensify inspections after repeated complaints regarding food safety violations in restaurants, hotels and other food establishments.

According to officials, the 30 special teams comprise officers from the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department and will conduct surprise inspections at hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru as well as other high-footfall locations across Karnataka. The inspections will cover star hotels, restaurants, roadside eateries and other food businesses where large numbers of people dine every day.

"After hearing complaints about food quality, we have decided to take strict action. Thirty teams have been formed, and they will raid hotels and check food safety standards," Khader said.

Inspection Scope and Parameters

Officials said the inspection teams will examine whether food establishments are using expired ingredients, maintaining proper hygiene in kitchens, storing food under prescribed conditions and complying with food safety regulations. They will also check for the use of banned artificial colours and chemicals, improper food handling practices and violations of food labelling norms.

Response to Growing Public Concern

The latest crackdown comes amid growing public concern over food safety in Karnataka. Over the past few months, several videos and posts shared on social media have raised allegations of unhygienic kitchen conditions, poor food handling and the use of artificial colours in popular dishes such as gobi manchurian, kebabs and other prepared foods. These complaints have prompted the department to step up enforcement measures.

The state government had also carried out a similar enforcement drive last year under "Operation Eat Right" after reports of food poisoning and the use of artificial colouring in food products. During that campaign, several hotels and food establishments were inspected, notices were issued to violators and penalties were imposed for non-compliance with food safety standards.

Strict Action and Future Plans

Officials said ensuring food safety has become increasingly important as Bengaluru continues to witness rapid growth in cloud kitchens, pubs, restaurants and late-night food delivery services. They noted that regular inspections are necessary to maintain compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act and to safeguard public health.

Minister Khader warned that hotels and food businesses found violating food safety norms would face strict action. In serious cases, authorities may suspend licences, initiate legal proceedings and register FIRs against those responsible. "People have the right to safe and quality food. We will not compromise on public health. Those who violate the rules will not be spared," the minister said.

Officials added that the inspection drive will continue over the next few weeks and will subsequently be extended to colleges, hostels and catering services across Karnataka. The department has also appealed to citizens to report food safety violations through the FSSAI helpline and the state's grievance portal to help strengthen monitoring and enforcement.