Pune Police have banned plasma sound systems and pressure mids ahead of Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav. Warning of equipment seizure and legal action, the police are considering a '4 Base + 4 Top' speaker limit to curb noise pollution.

Pune City Police have announced a complete ban on plasma sound systems and pressure mids ahead of the upcoming festive season (Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav), warning that violators will face seizure of sound equipment and legal action under the Noise Pollution Rules.

Police Enforcement and Consultations

Pune City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said six high-decibel sound setups were seized during recent Eid processions as the police stepped up enforcement against noise pollution ahead of Ganeshotsav and Dahi Handi celebrations. The police are also discussing a proposal to allow a maximum of "4 Base + 4 Top" speakers during processions, following consultations with political leaders, dahi handi organisers and various Ganesh mandals.

While the police are open to reasonable limits on sound systems used during processions, officials said there would be zero tolerance towards unapproved high-decibel equipment generating uncontrolled noise. "A total of 100% mutual consensus has been reached that any kind of plasma and pressure mid, through which uncontrolled noise is generated, has been completely banned," said Pune City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar. "All Ganesh mandals have assured us of voluntary compliance. If there is any violation of this anywhere, legal action under the Noise Pollution Rules will be taken, and the sound system will be seized."

During recent public processions, Pune Police conducted nearly 1,000 sound-level monitoring checks and registered cases against 148 sound setups found violating prescribed decibel limits. Speaking about the proposed limits for upcoming festivals, Kumar said, "Maximum people have requested an upper limit of 4 base and 4 top for processions. We are deliberating on this demand and will reach a decision soon. However, our main objective remains clear: finding a middle path with stakeholders so that citizens face no inconvenience due to noise pollution. The police force is fully committed to enforcing the rules."

The Commissioner also clarified that police enforcement decisions are based on the legal framework and are not taken at the direction of any individual. "No decision is ever individually driven; people should completely clear this confusion from their minds. The police certainly discuss matters with all relevant stakeholders to implement rules and regulations, but no individual decides the direction of the police force," Commissioner Amitesh Kumar emphasised.

The Pune Police said sound monitoring teams would remain active during the festive season and enforcement would be carried out to ensure compliance with prescribed noise limits while allowing traditional celebrations to continue without causing inconvenience to citizens.

State-Wide Review by CM Fadnavis

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday chaired a meeting at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai to review law and order preparedness for Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav 2026 and directed the administration, Ganesh mandals and coordination committees to work in close coordination to ensure disciplined, safe and harmonious celebrations.

Fadnavis said that as Ganeshotsav has now been accorded the status of a 'State Festival', preserving its traditions and sanctity is a collective responsibility. He directed authorities to expedite permissions, ensure pothole-free and well-lit immersion routes, comply with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations for safe prasad distribution and strictly enforce rules governing firecrackers and loudspeakers. He also asked Ganesh mandals, particularly those installing large idols, to re-verify safety arrangements and directed authorities to ensure compliance with measures aimed at preventing pollution from immersion of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols. (ANI)