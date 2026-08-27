Union Minister JP Nadda met with activists from the 'Reservation Hatao Andolan' following their August 21 protest at Jantar Mantar. Nadda called the discussions 'cordial' and confirmed that another meeting would be held soon to continue the dialogue.

Union Minister JP Nadda on Thursday said he held "cordial discussions" with members of a team associated with the August 21 movement at Jantar Mantar over reservation reforms and said another meeting would be held soon.

Details of the Meeting

In a post on X, Nadda said the meeting was held as scheduled with Harsh Dubey, Ran Bahadur Singh Chauhan and Mrityunjay Pathak, who are members of the team. https://x.com/jpnadda/status/2092897692745933138?s=48 "Following the movement that took place at Jantar Mantar on 21 August, cordial discussions were held, as per the pre-determined schedule, with Shri Harsh Dubey, Shri Ran Bahadur Singh Chauhan, and Shri Mrityunjay Pathak, members of the team. In this connection, we will meet again soon," Nadda said.

Harsh Dubey, in a separate post on X, described the meeting as a positive step towards the welfare of society and said the team discussed the August 21 demonstration with Nadda. He said the meeting was an important step towards dialogue and that the team would meet Nadda again to work towards a "positive and just decision in the interest of all society". "Our objective is not against any section, but rather to democratically and peacefully present our views for equal opportunities, a just system, and necessary reforms in the national interest," Dubey said.

About the 'Reservation Hatao Andolan'

The meeting comes after a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on August 21 under the banner of Reservation Hatao Andolan (RHA), where protesters demanded changes to the existing caste-based reservation system and called for a review of the policy.

Reservation Hatao Andolan (RHA) is an official Instagram page, which has 5.6 million followers. The platform rapidly gained traction by adopting the protest-mobilisation tactics of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and has now called for a physical protest against the reservation system. (ANI)