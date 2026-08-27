Amid a rise in H1N1 cases in Delhi, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh inspected Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka to review preparedness, including the dedicated isolation ward, availability of beds, oxygen, medicines, and testing facilities.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Thursday inspected Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka and reviewed the preparedness of the facility amid a rise in H1N1 cases in the national capital.

During the visit, the Health Minister inspected the dedicated H1N1 isolation ward and took stock of the availability of beds, oxygen, medicines, testing facilities and other essential medical infrastructure. He also interacted with doctors, healthcare workers and patients at the hospital.

Delhi Govt Reviews H1N1 Preparedness

The Minister also reviewed the IEC material being used as part of the awareness and outreach campaign to ensure that timely and accurate information regarding H1N1 prevention, symptoms and precautions reaches the public. As many as 166 H1N1 cases have been reported in Delhi during the last 24 hours, while the total number of H1N1 cases in the capital is 2,612, and cumulative Influenza-A cases stood at around 3300. In view of the situation, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh has been closely monitoring preparedness across Delhi Government hospitals and ensuring that all necessary arrangements are in place.

'No Need for Panic': Health Minister

Speaking after the inspection, the Health Minister said, "I want to assure the people of Delhi that there is absolutely no need for panic. The Delhi Government and the Health Department are fully prepared. Our doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians and other healthcare workers are fully alert and working with complete seriousness and dedication."

Pankaj Kumar Singh said that his visit to Indira Gandhi Hospital was part of the government's continued effort to assess preparedness on the ground. "A special isolation ward has been arranged for H1N1 patients at the hospital. Adequate arrangements have been made for oxygen, medicines, fluids, testing and other essential medical facilities. We are continuously reviewing hospital preparedness and ensuring that there is no gap in patient care," he said.

The hospital has also established a dedicated Swine Flu/H1N1 Clinic where suspected patients will first be examined and diagnosed for H1N1. Patients found to be infected will subsequently be shifted to the dedicated H1N1 ward for further treatment and care.

Emphasising the seriousness with which the Health Department is monitoring the situation, the Health Minister said, "These inspections will continue. I am personally monitoring the situation and regularly inspecting hospitals. Senior Health Department officials and Medical Superintendents/Medical Directors have been directed to ensure complete preparedness, and I may visit any hospital at any time as required."

The Health Minister said that the Health Department had also made advance arrangements to deal with any possible increase in cases. "We have created a special ward so that patients can be accommodated in case of any emergency. Even if the number of patients increases, we have further arrangements and a plan in place. Our focus is to remain prepared for every possible situation and ensure timely and proper treatment," Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government has been giving focused attention to strengthening the health infrastructure and ensuring preparedness for seasonal diseases.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh has directed all Delhi Government hospitals to maintain the required preparedness and respond promptly to any increase in cases. The Health Minister said that essential medicines, testing facilities, specialist doctors, nursing staff and laboratory technicians were available for patient care, and hospital capacity and other arrangements would be further strengthened wherever required.

Reiterating his appeal to the public, Pankaj Kumar Singh said that there was no cause for panic. "The illness is largely presenting with symptoms similar to common seasonal flu or fever, and patients are recovering after treatment and returning home. Even the patients currently admitted are being appropriately monitored and treated by doctors," he said.

Health Advisory for Public

The Health Minister urged people to follow health advisories and take basic precautions, including avoiding unnecessary exposure to crowded places, washing hands regularly with soap and water or using sanitiser, and maintaining general hygiene. He also emphasised the need for special care and attention for children and elderly persons.

"The Delhi Government and the Health Department are fully prepared. Necessary medical facilities are being ensured across hospitals, and our doctors and healthcare workers are prepared to deal with the situation. People should remain cautious, follow medical advice and have full confidence in the preparedness of the government and our healthcare system," Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said. (ANI)