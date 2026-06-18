JMM's Baidyanath Ram and NDA-backed Independent Parimal Nathwani won the two Rajya Sabha seats from Jharkhand. The result is a major setback for Congress, as its candidate Pranav Jha was defeated in the triangular contest.

The high-stakes Rajya Sabha elections in Jharkhand concluded on Thursday with JMM candidate Baidyanath Ram and NDA-backed Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani emerging victorious. The election, which saw a triangular contest for two seats, resulted in a significant setback for the Congress party, as its nominee, Pranav Jha, failed to secure the required numbers.

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Winners React to Victory

JMM's Baidyanath Ram

Following his victory, Baidyanath Ram was seen greeting party workers and leaders at the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. Speaking to ANI, the JMM leader maintained a diplomatic stance regarding the cross-voting speculation and the defeat of the Congress candidate.

"It's a matter of numbers. If Parimal Nathwani (NDA-supported candidate) surpassed the numbers, I congratulate him," Baidyanath Ram said.

NDA-backed Parimal Nathwani

Meanwhile, NDA-backed independent candidate Parimal Nathwani won one of the two Rajya Sabha seats from Jharkhand. He has defeated Congress candidate Pranav Jha.

In a post on X, Nathawani expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to continue his parliamentary journey, stating that this will be his fourth term as a Member of Rajya Sabha. He said the moment is filled with "profound emotion," calling Jharkhand his "karmabhoomi" and describing his return to the Upper House as a matter of immense pride and humility.

Nathwani extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, and the BJP-led NDA for their support. He also thanked members of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly for backing his election.

He said he remains committed to working for the interests and aspirations of Jharkhand and its people. " Johar Jharkhand! " he added.

His post on X reads: "Deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve the fourth term as a Member of the Rajya Sabha. This moment is filled with profound emotion as this will be my third term from Jharkhand, the very soil from where my Parliamentary journey began in 2008. It is a matter of immense pride and humility to return once again to my karmabhoomi".

He further added, " Extending sincere gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Hon'ble Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah, BJP National President Shri Nitin Nabin and the BJP-led NDA for their support. " (ANI)