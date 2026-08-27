The DDWS and Ministry of Rural Development have called for converging Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 and Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) 2.0 under the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025. This initiative aims to strengthen rural water security and integrated planning.

In a significant initiative, the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, in collaboration with the Ministry of Rural Development, has called for the convergence of works of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0 and Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) SBM-(G) 2.0 under the Viksit Bharat: Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Grameen) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025. This convergence is an initiative towards strengthening rural development and integrated planning for rural water security and resilience.

A Strategic Convergence for Rural Development

The VB-G RAM G Act, 2025, identifies water security as one of its four thematic focus areas, recognising its importance for sustainable livelihoods, agricultural productivity, climate resilience and long-term rural development.

The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0, approved on March 10, places drinking water source sustainability, groundwater recharge and greywater management at the core of its strategy to ensure reliable and resilient rural drinking water services, according to a press release. Similarly, SBM(G) 2.0 focuses on scientific management of solid and liquid waste to improve environmental sanitation and public health. The complementary objectives of these programmes provide an opportunity for integrated planning and implementation through Viksit Gram Panchayat Plans (VGPPs).

Directives for State-Level Implementation

As per the release, under the convergence plan, the States and UTs have been requested to ensure proper integrated planning, prioritise water security under the VGPPs, include the official in charge of the Rural Water Supply/Public Health Engineering Department in the State-level Steering Committee constituted under the Act, nominate dedicated nodal officers from the State Water and Sanitation Mission and Rural Development Department, with corresponding nodal officers to facilitate planning, implementation and monitoring of convergent activities, technically align VGPPs with Village Action Plans under JJM 2.0 and SBM-G 2.0, register and geo-tag all works under JJM 2.0 and SBM-G 2.0 and other convergent assets on the Viksit Bharat National Rural Infrastructure Stack.

It also urged the States to utilise geospatial planning tools such as Yuktdhara, along with water budgeting and hydrogeological assessments, and institutionalise convergence to ensure that investments under VB-G RAM G, JJM 2.0, and SBM-G 2.0 collectively contribute to sustainable drinking water security and improved rural livelihoods, the release emphasised.

Enhancing Sustainability and Quality of Life

This close coordination among the Departments of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and other concerned departments at the State, district and Gram Panchayat levels is critical for successful implementation. Also, such convergence strengthens the sustainability of rural drinking water services while promoting ecological sustainability, climate resilience and quality of life in rural communities, contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047. (ANI)