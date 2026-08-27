MP Waqf Board has registered an FIR against Shahid Aleem Khan over alleged irregularities linked to Yateemkhana Waqf property in Bhopal. It has also issued a recovery notice of Rs 28.91 crore for the illegally occupied and commercialised land.

Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board has registered an FIR against Shahid Aleem Khan and others over alleged irregularities linked to Yateemkhana Waqf property and the illegal Ijtima market and issued a recovery notice of Rs 28.91 crore.

According to the Board, the FIR was registered at Shahjahanabad police station in Bhopal under sections 318(4) and 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Details of the Disputed Waqf Property

Waqf Board Chairman Sanwar Patel said that Yateemkhana Waqf property, located in Bhopal, is spread over about 2.71 acres and has been notified as a Waqf property in the Madhya Pradesh Gazette since November 24, 1961.

"Idara Yateemkhana is our Waqf property located in Bhopal, which is spread over 2.71 acres and worth hundreds of crores of rupees, located in the middle of the city. It has been notified as a Waqf property in the Madhya Pradesh Gazette since November 24, 1961. But an NGO named Dar-Ul-Shafqat Society initially started its activities on a portion of the Waqf property and gradually occupied the entire property," Patel said.

Illegal Commercial Use and Financial Misappropriation

He further alleged that the property was being used for commercial activities, including an Ijtima market and Jeevan Rekha Hospital.

"An Ijtima market is also held on the property, which generates an annual income of around Rs 2 crore. They also rented out Jeevan Rekha Hospital and instead of giving the money to the Waqf or using it for welfare activities, they started putting the money into their own pockets," the Chairman said.

Digitisation Uncovers 'Waqf Mafias'

He added that after the new Waqf law came into force and properties were digitised, and details were recorded on the portal, irregularities involving properties that had allegedly remained under the control of "Waqf mafias" for years came to light. The digitisation process brought these activities to light and allowed the authorities to crack down on these mafias.

Legal Action and Recovery Proceedings

"We have issued a recovery notice of Rs 28.91 crore, and the amount would be recovered through the Bhopal Collector from the movable or immovable properties of those held responsible. Additionally, Dar-ul-Shafqat Society president Shahid Aleem Khan and his office-bearers declared themselves to be the self-proclaimed owners, or 'absolute owners', of the Waqf property before several government offices. They gave these claims in writing and also submitted affidavits. The Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board obtained all these documents through the Right to Information Act and handed them over to Bhopal Police. Following this, Shahjahanabad Police registered an FIR against them," Patel said.

Waqf Board Issues Stern Warning

He added that strict action would be taken against Shahid Aleem Khan, the person named in the FIR and his associates who have been implicated as co-accused.

"I warn all those who have occupied Waqf properties for years to come within the ambit of the law. After the new law, they will not be able to secretly misappropriate Waqf properties," Patel said.

Patel claimed that 90 per cent of the 14,591 Waqf properties listed on the UMEED portal in Madhya Pradesh are under illegal occupation.

"The beginning of action against these big Waqf mafias has been started. I believe it would be better if people voluntarily come within the ambit of the law; otherwise, further action will be taken in accordance with the law," he said. (ANI)