3 12 Image Credit : Asianet News

BJP far from '400 paar' slogan

The numbers are far from PM Narendra Modi's '400 paar' slogan from the 2024 campaign. Still, the survey indicates voters' trust in the NDA remains strong. In 2024, the BJP won 240 seats and had to rely on allies to form the government, with the NDA's total being 314 seats. Of course, the game of switching parties is currently on at the Centre.