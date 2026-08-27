Modi Popularity: Would Voters Pick Him If Polls Were Held Today? Find Out Now!
If elections happen today, the NDA will return to power, but with fewer seats. The India Today-C-Voter Mood of the Nation survey has thrown up some surprising numbers. Find out all the details.
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What if polls were held today?
If Lok Sabha elections were held today, the BJP-led NDA would return to power. However, their popularity has taken a slight hit, according to the latest India Today-C-Voter Mood of the Nation survey.
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NDA projected to lose 26 seats
The survey predicts the NDA could get 326 seats if elections were held now. This is 26 seats less than the 352 projected in the January survey. But, the report says the BJP would still win more seats than in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and form the government.
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BJP far from '400 paar' slogan
The numbers are far from PM Narendra Modi's '400 paar' slogan from the 2024 campaign. Still, the survey indicates voters' trust in the NDA remains strong. In 2024, the BJP won 240 seats and had to rely on allies to form the government, with the NDA's total being 314 seats. Of course, the game of switching parties is currently on at the Centre.
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Slight increase in seats for INDIA bloc
The Congress-led INDIA bloc is projected to win 185 seats, according to this survey. This is a slight increase from the 182 seats predicted in January, but it's still much lower than the 234 seats they won in 2024.
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About the survey
C-Voter conducted this bi-annual survey for the India Today Group, a practice they've followed for nearly two decades. They interviewed 25,184 people face-to-face between July 1 and August 25. They also used data from 91,795 regular surveys from the last six months.
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Fall in BJP's seat count too
The survey suggests the BJP alone could win 261 seats if elections were held today. This is down from 287 seats in the survey six months ago, which was well above the magic number of 272. However, the party is still ahead of the 240 seats it won in 2024.
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Impact of Gen Z's anger?
The BJP recently faced the anger of the Gen Z generation over exam paper leaks and irregularities in the education system. Student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in July forced Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign—a rare event during the Modi era.
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Big jump for Congress
The survey suggests Rahul Gandhi's new strategy is paying off. Congress is now projected to win 106 seats, up from the 80 seats forecast in the January survey. This is also higher than the 97 seats predicted in the August 2025 survey.
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Congress's new strategy
From women's reservation to the police crackdown on student protests on July 20, Congress has raised its visibility by highlighting one sensitive issue after another. The survey results seem to reflect this.
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Vote share calculation
In terms of vote share, the NDA gets 45.1%, a slight drop from 47% in January and also lower than the 46.7% in the August 2025 survey. The NDA got 44% of the votes in 2024. On the other hand, the INDIA bloc gets 39.1%, a small increase from 39% in January.
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Vijay is third in the race for next PM
In the latest India Today-C-Voter Mood of the Nation survey, actor-politician Vijay, who entered politics in 2024, has emerged as the third most preferred leader for the next Prime Minister. He is currently the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. In just three months, he has become a central figure in national politics.
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Placed right after Modi and Rahul
Vijay, the founder of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), got 9.2% of the votes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at the top with 48.7%, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is second with 27.1%. Vijay has left leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, and Kejriwal behind.
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