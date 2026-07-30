Delhi Police refuted social media claims of Jantar Mantar's closure, calling them 'false'. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into alleged police action against student protesters at the same venue.

Delhi Police on Thursday refuted social media claims alleging that Jantar Mantar has been locked or closed for protests, terming the reports "entirely false, misleading and devoid of facts." In a clarification, Delhi Police said Jantar Mantar continues to remain an active and authorised site for peaceful and authorised demonstrations.

According to Delhi Police, as per the Supreme Court's order and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued in compliance with it, a maximum of 1,000 persons may be permitted at the venue. Police said permission is granted by the competent authority upon a formal application by the concerned organisers or individuals, subject to adherence to the prescribed terms and conditions.

Delhi Police also advised citizens not to believe or circulate unverified information and urged them to rely only on official communications for accurate updates.

Opposition Demands Probe into Police Action

Earlier, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi demanded an independent Supreme Court-monitored high-powered committee to investigate the alleged police action against student protesters. In a post on X, Gandhi called for an impartial probe into the alleged use of force against students during the July 20 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. "Students deserve justice. An independent SC monitored high powered committee must be constituted to probe brutalities against our students," Gandhi said.

Gandhi also shared a video purportedly showing the police action against the protesters. The video shows police personnel lathi-charging demonstrators, while the clip also appears to show a man in civil dress forcefully slamming a student protester carrying the Indian flag onto the road during the police action.

The demand comes as Opposition MPs on Thursday staged a protest at Makar Dwar in the Parliament complex over the alleged police action against student protesters and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.MPs from several INDIA bloc parties gathered at Makar Dwar around 10.30 am, holding placards questioning who gave the orders for the alleged police action against student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20. The MPs also raised slogans demanding accountability from the Centre over the alleged use of force against students and the alleged financial irregularities in donations made to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)