The Ministry of Jal Shakti launched the anthem for 'Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari – Catch the Rain', sung by Shankar Mahadevan. It carries PM Modi's message to inspire citizens to make water conservation a people's movement for a water-secure future.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti on Tuesday released the anthem for “Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari – Catch the Rain”, giving a musical voice to the nationwide movement for water conservation and rainwater harvesting through people’s participation, according to the Ministry of Jal Shakti. Sung by renowned singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, the anthem carries at its heart the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “Catch the Rain – Where It Falls, When It Falls.” Through an energetic and memorable message, it seeks to inspire citizens across the country to conserve rainwater and make Jal Sanchay a part of everyday life.

A People-Led Movement for Water Security

The anthem reflects a simple but powerful idea, water is life, and conserving it is a responsibility shared by all. Rainwater harvesting cannot be the responsibility of the government alone. Lasting water security can be achieved only when every citizen, family, community, institution, local body and industry becomes an active participant in the effort. Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari seeks to transform water conservation from a programme into a people-led movement. It encourages the creation and rejuvenation of rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge structures, while placing Jan Bhagidari at the centre of the country’s efforts to secure water for the future, the Ministry said.

Inspiring a Nation to Action

The anthem is intended to carry the Prime Minister’s message to every village, town, school, institution and household, particularly inspiring young people to become ambassadors of water conservation. It reminds citizens that every drop of rain conserved today contributes to stronger groundwater reserves, more resilient communities and a water-secure future. The Ministry of Jal Shakti calls upon citizens across the country to join the movement and translate the message of the anthem into action. By catching the rain where it falls, when it falls, and by making water conservation a habit and a way of life, India can make Jal Sanchay a true Jan Andolan powered by Jan Bhagidari. (ANI)