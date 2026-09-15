Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address media in Kolkata on ‘Seva Se Sankalp Abhiyan’ for PM Modi's birthday. The BJP will organize a month-long campaign, including a bike yatra from Vadnagar to Varanasi, to mark the occasion.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said he will address a media conference in Kolkata on September 16 regarding the ‘Seva Se Sankalp Abhiyan’, being undertaken to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17. The campaign is being organised to commemorate Prime Minister Modi’s birthday and his 25-year journey in public office, including his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and his time as Prime Minister.

Tomorrow, 16th September, I shall be in Kolkata (West Bengal). I shall be addressing a media conference on ‘Seva Se Sankalp Abhiyan’, which is being undertaken to mark PM Shri @narendramodi’s birthday and his completion of 25 years as Head of Government, including 13 years as… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 15, 2026 In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said, "Tomorrow, 16th September, I shall be in Kolkata (West Bengal). I shall be addressing a media conference on ‘Seva Se Sankalp Abhiyan’, which is being undertaken to mark PM Shri @narendramodi’s birthday and his completion of 25 years as Head of Government, including 13 years as Chief Minister of Gujarat and 12 years as the Prime Minister of India. Looking forward."

BJP's Month-Long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ across the country from September 17 to October 17, with a series of service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives.

Vadnagar to Varanasi Bike Yatra

As part of the campaign, the ‘Vadnagar to Varanasi’ and ‘Varanasi to Vadnagar’ Seva Sankalp Bike Yatra will be flagged off simultaneously from both cities on September 17 at 9:30 AM. From Vadnagar, the yatra will be flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other senior BJP leaders. In Varanasi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other leaders will be present for the flag-off.

The bike yatra will pass through 193 districts and around 1,159 villages across 10 states, covering approximately 40,000 kilometres. Around 1,000 young people from across the country are expected to participate in the yatra. The yatra is scheduled to culminate on October 7.

During the journey, participants will undertake various public-service and awareness initiatives focused on cleanliness, de-addiction, TB-free India, plastic-free India and water conservation. As part of the environmental initiative, participants will also take a pledge to nurture 25 trees every day. (ANI)

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