The deadline to file your Income Tax Return for 2026 is tomorrow. Based on the government's recent behaviour, taxpayers are being advised not to wait for a last-minute extension, as the tax department has become reluctant to grant them.

The Income Tax Returns (ITR) filing deadline is only a day away, but millions of taxpayers are wondering if the government will extend the July 31 deadline. As the deadline approaches, talk of an extension grows every year, especially when taxpayers encounter technological issues or paperwork delays. However, there has been no official statement from the Income Tax Department or the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on any extension this year. Experts are encouraging taxpayers to complete the process and not wait until the last minute to be notified.

No Word on Extension of Deadline

The last deadline for submitting Income Tax Returns of qualified individual taxpayers is July 31, 2026 as of now. But the administration has not released any notification for an additional extension of the deadline, yet social media posts and online forums keep circulating suspicions of a likely extension.

Tax pros say the penalty of relying on unauthorised information might be steep if the deadline comes and goes without an extension.

Why Waiting Could Be Dangerous

There's a risk of needless complexities if ITR filing gets delayed in the expectation of an extension, experts fear. Missing the due date can lead to a late filing charge, interest on unpaid tax bills and processing delays for refunds. Taxpayers might also lose the benefit of carrying forward some qualified losses under the Income Tax Act, which can influence future tax planning.

Early filing also reduces the possibility of last-minute technological glitches due to the tremendous load on the e-filing platform.

Income Tax Department advises early filing

The Income Tax Department has frequently appealed to taxpayers not to wait till the last day. Officials have encouraged all eligible persons to review their data, confirm tax statements, and submit their returns well in advance of the deadline for efficient processing.

If you haven’t filed yet, be sure to check crucial papers including Form 16, Annual Information Statement (AIS), Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS), bank interest data and investment evidence before filing your taxes.

What taxpayers need to do now

Experts say if you have all the essential paperwork at hand, you should file your return right away rather than wait for a last-minute extension. Regardless of the number of false reports that are spreading on social media, the deadline may only be changed if there is an official announcement from the government.

Filing on time will help you avoid fines, get your returns faster and let you have a little more peace of mind. Taxpayers should take July 31 as the final date and act accordingly unless the government explicitly states otherwise.