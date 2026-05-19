India’s Isolated Island Tribes Face Massive Change in 2026 | Documentary

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India’s Isolated Island Tribes Face Massive Change in 2026

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : May 19 2026, 02:16 PM IST
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Deep inside India’s remote Andaman and Nicobar Islands, members of the ancient Onge tribal community are stepping into a completely new world — joining the police as homeguards. Once known for hunting, fishing and surviving deep inside forests, these indigenous island communities are now helping authorities manage relations with outsiders as massive development projects arrive in Great Nicobar.This powerful documentary-style report explores the lives of the Onge tribe, the changing future of India’s isolated island tribes, and the impact of the $9 billion Great Nicobar mega project. Featuring rare visuals from Little Andaman Island, interviews with tribal homeguards Raja and Jhaj, and insights from Andaman police officials, this story captures the collision between tradition and modernization in one of the world’s most remote regions.Watch how India’s “sons of the soil” are adapting to change while protecting their culture and identity. In this video:0:00 – Onge Tribe & Remote Andaman Islands0:45 – Tribal Homeguards & Interaction with Authorities1:43 – Impact of Great Nicobar Development & Modernization

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