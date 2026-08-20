A protest by an auto-rickshaw drivers' association in Bhubaneswar turned violent, injuring 15 police officers. Police arrested 113 people, seized 354 vehicles, and registered 7 FIRs in a major crackdown following the stone-pelting incident.

A peaceful demonstration organised by an auto-rickshaw drivers' association at Master Canteen Square in Bhubaneswar took a violent turn on Wednesday, resulting in 15 injured police personnel, damaged vehicles, and a major law-enforcement crackdown. The situation escalated when a section of agitators allegedly resorted to stone-pelting and launched attacks on on-duty officers, public transport vehicles, and police vans in one of the city's key transit hubs.

Senior officers, including Additional Commissioner of Police Narasingha Bhol, intervened to disperse the crowd and restore order. According to the Bhubaneswar Police Commissionerate, comprehensive action was taken up to 1:30 AM on August 20. 113 individuals have been arrested and forwarded to court, while another 60 were released on good-behaviour bonds. Police seized 354 vehicles abandoned or used in connection with the unrest. Seven FIRs were registered at Kharvel Nagar Police Station--two from general public complaints, four from Ama Bus staff, and one filed directly by the police. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and video evidence to identify additional suspects involved in the violence. Issuing a stern warning, the Bhubaneswar Police Commissionerate stated that while peaceful protests are permitted, "anyone taking the law into their hand shall be dealt with strictly as per law."

15 Police Personnel Injured

Bhubaneswar Additional Commissioner of Police Narasingha Bhol confirmed that 15 police personnel were injured in the violence. "Fifteen police personnel sustained injuries in the unexpected stone-pelting and are undergoing medical treatment. The agitators also targeted and damaged public transport and police vehicles," Bhol said.

Peaceful Protest Turns Violent

The protest had initially been organised by an auto-rickshaw drivers' association to raise their demands. The demonstration was reportedly peaceful in the beginning, but the situation escalated after a section of the crowd allegedly began attacking on-duty police personnel and resorting to stone-pelting.

Following the escalation, senior police officials reached Master Canteen Square and took measures to disperse the crowd and restore normalcy. Police subsequently launched a major crackdown, detaining people allegedly involved in the violence and seizing vehicles that had been left abandoned on roads in the area.

The latest police figures show the scale of the action taken following the unrest, with more than 100 people now facing legal proceedings and hundreds of vehicles seized. The violence also resulted in damage to several public transport vehicles and police vehicles parked in and around the area. (ANI)