LIVE India News updates on April 13: BSF deploys 5 companies in Murshidabad amid violence

Did Tahawwur Rana plan terror activities in Kerala days before 26/11 Mumbai attacks? NIA to bring him to Kochi
Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, is likely to be brought to Kochi by the NIA to probe his visit to the city just ten days before the attacks. Investigators are exploring possible local links and whether his presence in Kochi was part of a wider terror plot involving other Indian cities.
Assam man kills wife, strangulates 3-year-old son to death in Ayodhya; Cops launch manhunt
A man from Assam allegedly murdered his wife and three-year-old son in Ayodhya’s Bachhda Sultanpur area and fled the scene, police said. The couple, working as scrap collectors for the past eight months, reportedly argued before the crime. Police teams have been deployed to trace the accused.
Murshidabad violence: CM handed over West Bengal in hands of Jihadis for vote bank politics, alleges BJP
West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar strongly criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the ongoing violence in Murshidabad linked to the amended Waqf law. He accused her of surrendering the state to "Jihadis" for vote bank politics and warned of a possible recurrence of the Great Calcutta Killings.
Murshidabad violence: BSF deploys five companies after Calcutta High Court order amid Waqf Act clashes
Amid escalating violence in West Bengal’s Murshidabad following the amended Waqf law, five BSF companies have been deployed to assist state police operations. IG Karni Singh Shekhawat confirmed the forces will act in coordination with local authorities to restore peace. The move comes after the Calcutta High Court ordered the deployment of Central forces.
