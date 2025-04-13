user
Bihar man rapes, kills 5-year-old girl in Karnataka's Hubballi, shot dead in police encounter

Ritesh Kumar, accused of raping and murdering a five-year-old girl in Hubballi, was killed in a police encounter after attacking officers. Public outrage erupted, and officials demanded stricter laws to prevent such heinous crimes.

Divya Danu
Updated: Apr 13, 2025, 9:42 PM IST

A horrific crime that shook the city of Hubballi saw a swift and decisive response from law enforcement. Ritesh Kumar, a 35-year-old migrant from Patna, Bihar, who was accused of raping and murdering a five-year-old girl, was killed in a police encounter within six hours of the crime. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and grief across Karnataka.

The five-year-old victim, full of life and innocence, was abducted while playing outside her house in Adhyapak Nagar, Hubballi. CCTV footage showed Ritesh Kumar luring the child away. He took her to an abandoned building where he allegedly raped and then strangled her to death.

Ritesh had reportedly moved to Hubballi just three months ago in search of work. The brutality of the act has left the city in shock and mourning.

Following the analysis of CCTV footage and swift investigation, Hubballi police identified and traced the accused. During a site visit for further investigation, Ritesh allegedly attacked the police officers in a bid to escape.

PSI Annapurna from Ashok Nagar police station fired a warning shot into the air. When the accused continued to attack and flee, the officer fired at him, fatally wounding him near the Tarihal underpass. One PSI and two staff members were injured in the confrontation.

News of the crime and encounter led to massive public outrage. Thousands gathered outside the Ashok Nagar police station, staging protests and demanding justice. Police Commissioner Shashikumar visited the scene, met the grieving family, and appealed for calm.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned the incident, calling it a shameful act and urging the state government to take law and order seriously.
Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed stressed the need for stricter and faster punitive measures, saying: "When we wait too long for court orders, such crimes rise. Our legal system must send a strong, immediate message."

The loss has left the victim's family devastated. The mother’s cries and the father's heartbreak reflect the unimaginable pain of losing a child to such a heinous act. While the encounter brought some immediate closure, the emotional scars remain deep.

The Karnataka Police have initiated a departmental review of the encounter, and further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, mental health and legal aid teams have been dispatched to support the grieving family.

