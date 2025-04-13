user
Andhra firecracker factory blast: PM Modi condoles deaths, announces Rs 2 lakh aid as toll reaches 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu condoled the deaths of eight workers in a firecracker factory explosion in Anakapalli. A detailed investigation has been ordered, and compensation was announced for victims’ families.
 

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Apr 13, 2025, 9:17 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in an explosion in a factory in the Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.
According to the Prime Minister's office, PM Modi was "deeply saddened" by the loss of lives in a factory mishap in the Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh.

The Prime Minister also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of the deceased.
"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a factory mishap in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected," PMO mentioned in a post on X.

"An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," he added.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu ordered a detailed investigation after workers died in an explosion in Andhra Pradesh.
The incident occurred on Sunday at a firecracker manufacturing unit in the Kotavuratla area of the Anakapalli district.

Following the incident, Naidu spoke to the District Collector, SP and Home Minister Anita about the incident and instructed officials to submit a detailed report.

In a post on X, CM Naidu said, "I spoke to the District Collector, SP and Home Minister Smt Anita about the incident and ordered that better medical services be provided to those injured in the accident. I enquired about the number of workers present in the factory at the time of the accident and their current condition.

We will support the affected families. I urge them to be brave. I have ordered officials to conduct an investigation into the incident and submit a report. "Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic fire accident.

He has also urged the state government to extend full support to the victims and their families.

Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 8 in the explosion.

