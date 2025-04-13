user
RCB's Rajat Patidar after 9-wicket win over RR: 'The way we bowled in the powerplay was really special'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets in Jaipur, driven by clinical bowling in the powerplay and a dominant chase led by Phil Salt’s explosive knock and Virat Kohli’s steady support at the crease.
 

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 13, 2025, 8:53 PM IST

After a dominating nine-wicket victory against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Sunday at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar praised his bowlers for their excellent execution, especially in the powerplay, which he felt was crucial to keeping the opposition in check.

He also expressed confidence in his team's ability to adapt to any surface and stage, thanks to their skilled bowlers. He was impressed by Phill Salt's aggressive batting and VK's ability to rotate the strike, highlighting their positive approach to the game.

"It was really amazing. The way the bowlers executed their plans, it's nice to see. (Target in mind?) I don't think so. The way we bowled in the powerplay, that was really special. The wicket wasn't easy to bat. We were targeting 150-170. I get my confidence from my bowlers. They are ready to bowl at any surface and at any stage, that's amazing and gives a lot of confidence for me. (On Salt) I really enjoyed his batting from the dugout. The way he was striking and at the same time VK rotating the strike, it was really special. We always look to play positive and good cricket,' Rajat Patidar said in the post-match presentation.
Yashasvi Jaiswal's outstanding 75 and Dhruv Jurel's crucial 35 powered Rajasthan Royals to 173/4 in their 20 overs, Kohli and Salt opened the RCB innings, and Salt again gave Bengaluru an aggressive start, smashing all bowlers in the powerplay. Virat Kohli smartly rotated the strike and gave it to Salt.

RCB finished their power play on 65/0, Phil Salt 46 (23) and Virat Kohli 18 (13), Phil Salt brought up his fifty in the 8th over, and he kept smashing RR bowlers even after the field restrictions.

Virat Kohli 62(45) and Devdutt Padikkal's 40 (28) helped RCB chase a difficult target of 174 in the 18th over. The duo added 83 runs for the second wicket. Phil Salt was the highest run scorer for RCB in their innings.

In RCB's bowling Krunal Pandya (1/29), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/32), Josh Hazlewood (1/26) and Yash Dayal (1/36) took a wicket each, Suyash Sharma (0/39) went wicketless.

