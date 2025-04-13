user
user icon

DRDO tests laser weapon system, places India among global leaders in advanced counter-drone warfare

DRDO's Mk-II(A) Laser Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) system successfully neutralized drones and surveillance targets during trials in Kurnool. This cutting-edge technology positions India among nations with advanced counter-drone capabilities, offering a low-cost, high-precision defense solution.
 

DRDO tests laser weapon system, places India among global leaders in advanced counter-drone warfare ddr
Anish Kumar
Anish Kumar
Published: Apr 13, 2025, 8:05 PM IST

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has carried out the successful trial of Mk-II(A) Laser- Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) system at National Open Air Range (NOAR), Kurnool, mastering the technology of disabling missiles, drones and smaller projectiles.

The success has put India in the exclusive and limited club of nations, who are possessing the high power Laser-DEW.

Indigenously designed and developed Mk-II(A) DEW system was demonstrated in its entire spectrum of capability by engaging the fixed wing drones at long range, thwarting a multiple drone attack and destroying enemy surveillance sensors & antennae.

Also read: Kashmir's Simari village at LoC gets electricity and LPG, Thanks to Indian Army

The lightning speed of engagement, the precision and the lethality delivered at the target within few seconds made it the most potent Counter Drone System.

DRDO's Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS), Hyderabad has developed the system along with LRDE, IRDE, DLRL and academic institutions and Indian industries.

Once detected by a radar or by its inbuilt Electro Optic (EO) system, laser-DEW can engage targets at the speed of light, and use an intense beam of powerful light (Laser Beam) to cut through the target, leading to structural failure or more impactful results if the warhead is targeted.

This type of cutting-edge weaponry has the potential to revolutionize the battlespace by reducing the reliance on expensive ammunition, while also lowering the risk of collateral damage.

The proliferation of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and the emergence of drone swarms as asymmetric threats are driving the demand for directed energy weapons with counter-UAS and counter-swarm capabilities.

Also read: DRDO successfully conducts release trials of LRGB “Gaurav” from IAF’s Su-30MKI (WATCH

The DEW will soon be replacing traditional kinetic weapons and missile defence systems due to its ease of operation and cost effectiveness. The requirement for cost-effective defence solutions to offset the low-cost drone attacks is driving the adoption of DEWs by military organisations worldwide.

Cost of firing it for few seconds is equivalent to the cost of couple of litres of petrol. Therefore, it has the potential to be a long-term & low-cost alternative to defeat the target.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Actor Vijay moves Supreme Court against Waqf Act ddr

Actor Vijay moves Supreme Court against Waqf Act

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi asks students to chant 'Jai Sri Ram' at Madurai event, sparks row (WATCH) shk

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi asks students to chant 'Jai Sri Ram' at Madurai event, sparks row (WATCH)

BJP slams Mamata Banerjee govt over Murshidabad violence, alleges 'state-sponsored attacks' on Hindus shk

BJP slams Mamata Banerjee govt over Murshidabad violence, alleges 'state-sponsored attacks' on Hindus

New Zealand tourist made to speak swear-words in Marathi, cops step in after video goes viral (WATCH) shk

New Zealand tourist made to speak swear-words in Marathi, cops step in after video goes viral (WATCH)

Indian Army downs Pakistan drone along LoC in Jammu using indigenous anti-drone system shk

Indian Army downs Pakistan drone along LoC in Jammu using indigenous anti-drone system

Recent Stories

Actor Vijay moves Supreme Court against Waqf Act ddr

Actor Vijay moves Supreme Court against Waqf Act

IPL 2025: Robot Dog joins broadcasting team; Interacts with DC and MI Players (WATCH)

IPL 2025: 'Robot Dog' joins broadcasting team; Interacts with DC and MI Players (WATCH)

BREAKING: US to impose special tariffs on exempt electronic products, says Commerce Secretary ddr

US to impose 'special tariffs' on exempt electronic products

Trump's 30-day ultimatum: Register or self-deport, US administration tells foreign nationals ddr

Trump's 30-day ultimatum: Register or self-deport, US administration tells foreign nationals

IPL 2025: RCB players wear green jersey for clash against RR in Jaipur; Heres why HRD

IPL 2025: RCB players wear green jersey for clash against RR in Jaipur; Here's why

Recent Videos

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Video Icon
BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Video Icon
Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Video Icon
Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon