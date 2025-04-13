DRDO tests laser weapon system, places India among global leaders in advanced counter-drone warfare

Read Full Article

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has carried out the successful trial of Mk-II(A) Laser- Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) system at National Open Air Range (NOAR), Kurnool, mastering the technology of disabling missiles, drones and smaller projectiles.

The success has put India in the exclusive and limited club of nations, who are possessing the high power Laser-DEW.

Indigenously designed and developed Mk-II(A) DEW system was demonstrated in its entire spectrum of capability by engaging the fixed wing drones at long range, thwarting a multiple drone attack and destroying enemy surveillance sensors & antennae.

Also read: Kashmir's Simari village at LoC gets electricity and LPG, Thanks to Indian Army

The lightning speed of engagement, the precision and the lethality delivered at the target within few seconds made it the most potent Counter Drone System.

DRDO's Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS), Hyderabad has developed the system along with LRDE, IRDE, DLRL and academic institutions and Indian industries.

Once detected by a radar or by its inbuilt Electro Optic (EO) system, laser-DEW can engage targets at the speed of light, and use an intense beam of powerful light (Laser Beam) to cut through the target, leading to structural failure or more impactful results if the warhead is targeted.

This type of cutting-edge weaponry has the potential to revolutionize the battlespace by reducing the reliance on expensive ammunition, while also lowering the risk of collateral damage.

The proliferation of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and the emergence of drone swarms as asymmetric threats are driving the demand for directed energy weapons with counter-UAS and counter-swarm capabilities.

Also read: DRDO successfully conducts release trials of LRGB “Gaurav” from IAF’s Su-30MKI (WATCH

The DEW will soon be replacing traditional kinetic weapons and missile defence systems due to its ease of operation and cost effectiveness. The requirement for cost-effective defence solutions to offset the low-cost drone attacks is driving the adoption of DEWs by military organisations worldwide.

Cost of firing it for few seconds is equivalent to the cost of couple of litres of petrol. Therefore, it has the potential to be a long-term & low-cost alternative to defeat the target.

Latest Videos