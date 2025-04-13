SHOCKING claims amid Murshidabad violence: Poison being mixed into water tanks used by Bengali Hindus (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Several areas in north Bengal's Murshidabad district are tense in the aftermath of violence during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act. Three people have been killed and 150 arrested in connection with the violence so far.

Amid prevailing tensions in the area, shocking allegations of poison being mixed into water tanks in some areas have also surfaced. It is being alleged that poison was mixed in the tanks being used by the local Bengali Hindu community, causing fear, panic in the area.

According to local people, many people, including young children, have fallen ill from this poisonous water. In a video going viral on social media, people are questioning what is the fault of little children and why are Hindus being targeted.

Many people from the Bengali Hindu community have alleged that this act was done with the intention of intimidating them and targeting their population.

BJP has made allegations of "state-sponsored, state-protected, and state-encouraged targeted violence against Hindus." The BJP had blamed the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government for the clashes during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

BJP ups attack on Bengal CM over Murshidabad violence

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also attacked West Bengal government and accused the state of enabling "state-sponsored, state-protected, and state-encouraged targeted violence against Hindus." Poonawalla claimed that Hindus are being forced to migrate, with temples vandalized and idols demolished.

"Bengal is burning, and Mamata Banerjee's govt is completely responsible for this. This is state-sponsored, state-protected, State-encouraged targeted violence against Hindus. Hindus are being forced to migrate, and idols in temples are being demolished. We also saw how the saffron flag was taken down. This is happening in the land of Swami Vivekananda. We saw that Hindu houses are being set on fire, and selectively, their shops are being set on fire. The way Hindus are being harassed, Mamata Banerjee should be ashamed that she is still engaged in appeasement...," he said.

West Bengal Police have arrested a total of 150 individuals in connection with the recent violence in the Murshidabad district, which was sparked by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

On the ground, police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other sensitive zones. Protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act had turned violent, with reports of vandalised temples, demolished idols, and Hindu homes and shops being set ablaze.

