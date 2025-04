BJP’s ‘modern-day Jinnah’ jibe at Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal govt over Murshidabad violence (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tarun Chugh on Sunday took a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the violence in Murshidabad and stated that the CM's image had been established as a modern Jinnah and her party was doing the work of the Muslim League.

Speaking to ANI, Chugh said, "What Jinnah was doing is being done by Mamata Banerjee. Today, her image has been established as a modern Jinnah, and her party is doing the work of the Muslim League...Today's incidents are like the actions of the Muslim League in the 1940s. Even then, the people in power had their eyes blindfolded."

The BJP leader also condemned the CM's silence over the death of the three people in the violent protests, further stating that the CM's government had been continuously compromising the safety of the Hindus.

"Mamata Banerjee's mysterious silence even after three people were killed in Waqf violence in Murshidabad is shameful, highly condemnable and painful. Mamata government has been continuously compromising on the safety of Hindus in the name of minority appeasement..." he further added.

BJP ups attack on Bengal CM over Murshidabad violence

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also attacked West Bengal government and accused the state of enabling "state-sponsored, state-protected, and state-encouraged targeted violence against Hindus." Poonawalla claimed that Hindus are being forced to migrate, with temples vandalized and idols demolished.

"Bengal is burning, and Mamata Banerjee's govt is completely responsible for this. This is state-sponsored, state-protected, State-encouraged targeted violence against Hindus. Hindus are being forced to migrate, and idols in temples are being demolished. We also saw how the saffron flag was taken down. This is happening in the land of Swami Vivekananda. We saw that Hindu houses are being set on fire, and selectively, their shops are being set on fire. The way Hindus are being harassed, Mamata Banerjee should be ashamed that she is still engaged in appeasement...," he said.

West Bengal Police have arrested a total of 150 individuals in connection with the recent violence in the Murshidabad district, which was sparked by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas to maintain order, according to a statement by the police.

