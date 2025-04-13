Trump's 30-day ultimatum: Register or self-deport, US administration tells foreign nationals

Read Full Article

In a sweeping escalation of immigration enforcement, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under President Donald Trump has introduced a controversial new mandate: all foreign nationals residing in the United States for more than 30 days must now register with federal authorities or face harsh penalties, including hefty daily fines and possible imprisonment.

The new rule, posted under the title 'Message to Illegal Aliens' on X, was shared by the official DHS handle and tagged Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and President Trump’s office.

The directive applies to all foreign nationals regardless of their visa status, although DHS officials later clarified that those on valid non-immigrant visas, such as H-1B workers and student visa holders, may not be immediately impacted—provided they maintain legal status and adhere strictly to visa conditions.

Mandatory registration: What it means

Foreign nationals who remain in the US for more than 30 consecutive days are now required to register through a federal portal that is expected to go live in the coming weeks. The exact procedures and data required for registration are still being finalized, but DHS sources indicated that registrants will need to provide details such as immigration status, address, employment verification, and visa documentation.

Failure to register constitutes a federal offense. Offenders may face:

Daily fines of up to $998.

Additional penalties ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 for non-compliance with deportation orders.

Criminal charges leading to imprisonment.

Permanent ineligibility for legal re-entry into the United States.

‘Self-deportation’ promoted as a safe exit

The announcement also urges individuals who are out of status or residing unlawfully in the U.S. to voluntarily leave the country. The DHS is promoting “self-deportation” as a “safe, sensitive, and humane” alternative to forced removal. Under this policy, individuals are allowed to:

Choose their own travel arrangements.

Retain earnings acquired while in the US (as long as they are not derived from criminal activity).

Potentially qualify for legal re-entry in the future if they leave without enforcement action.

The department further added that those who are unable to afford a return ticket may be eligible for government-subsidized repatriation flights, depending on their financial situation.

Why this matters for visa holders

While the rule may not immediately target individuals with valid H-1B, L-1, F-1, or other temporary visas, immigration attorneys are advising all visa holders to remain vigilant. A lapse in employment, delay in extension filings, or failure to leave within grace periods could render someone unlawfully present—making them vulnerable to the new penalties.

According to legal experts, H-1B workers, for instance, who lose their jobs are granted a 60-day grace period. “If they do not secure new employment or change status within that time, they could fall out of status—and that’s when this policy kicks in hard,” said one immigration attorney based in New York.

Political implications and criticism

The move is part of Trump’s broader strategy to crack down on illegal immigration and discourage overstays. While it aligns with the former president’s hardline stance, it has sparked outrage among immigrant rights groups, civil liberties advocates, and some legal scholars who argue that the policy could lead to racial profiling, privacy violations, and unnecessary targeting of law-abiding visa holders.

Human Rights First, a Washington-based advocacy group, criticized the announcement, calling it “a dangerous and authoritarian overreach.” The ACLU has hinted at potential legal challenges, especially if the registration system infringes upon due process rights or creates unconstitutional burdens on certain communities.

DHS stance: Orderly immigration, not punishment

In defense of the policy, DHS maintains that it is not aimed at punishing legal immigrants, but ensuring that all foreign nationals are accounted for and that immigration laws are respected. Officials say the system will help distinguish between lawful residents and those overstaying or evading removal orders, thus streamlining enforcement while offering fair opportunities for voluntary exit.

The registration portal is expected to be rolled out by early May, with a 30-day compliance window. DHS will begin issuing violation notices after this period.

Foreign nationals currently residing in the US — especially those awaiting visa renewals, status changes, or employment transfers—are being strongly advised to monitor their status closely and consult immigration attorneys if in doubt.

Key takeaways:

All foreign nationals in the US over 30 days must register with DHS.

Non-compliance can lead to fines of up to $998 per day and imprisonment.

Visa holders must maintain active, valid status to avoid enforcement.

DHS encourages “self-deportation” as a humane exit option with possible future reentry rights.

Legal challenges to the policy are expected in the coming weeks.

