BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the recent violence in Murshidabad.

Poonawalla accused the State of enabling "state-sponsored, state-protected, and state-encouraged targeted violence against Hindus." Poonawalla claimed that Hindus are being forced to migrate, with temples vandalized and idols demolished.

"Bengal is burning, and Mamata Banerjee's govt is completely responsible for this. This is state-sponsored, state-protected, State-encouraged targeted violence against Hindus. Hindus are being forced to migrate, and idols in temples are being demolished. We also saw how the saffron flag was taken down. This is happening in the land of Swami Vivekananda. We saw that Hindu houses are being set on fire, and selectively, their shops are being set on fire. The way Hindus are being harassed, Mamata Banerjee should be ashamed that she is still engaged in appeasement...," he said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Police have arrested a total of 150 individuals in connection with the recent violence in the Murshidabad district, which was sparked by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas to maintain order, according to a statement by the police. On Saturday, a special bench of the Calcutta High Court ordered the deployment of central forces "immediately" in Murshidabad in the wake of widespread violence in the district during the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act that resulted in three deaths so far.

Also read: SHOCKING claims amid Murshidabad violence: Poison being mixed into water tanks used by Bengali Hindus (WATCH)

Advocate Anish Mukherjee, representing West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, filed a PIL seeking the deployment of central forces and an NIA probe. He said, "For several days now, we have been witnessing widespread violence throughout the state of West Bengal, particularly in the Murshidabad district."

The high court also instructed both the Mamata government and the Centre to submit detailed reports on the situation. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 17.

Security was also heightened in Jangipur following violent protests that damaged public property. According to a police official, the demonstrations were in response to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, but the situation has now stabilised.

Also read: New Zealand tourist made to speak swear-words in Marathi, cops step in after video goes viral (WATCH)