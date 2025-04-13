ICC launches global initiative to support displaced Afghan women cricketers

Read Full Article

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday unveiled the establishment of a dedicated task force to aid displaced Afghan women cricketers.

In a groundbreaking initiative, the ICC has collaborated with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and Cricket Australia (CA) to support these skilled athletes in their cricketing and personal growth endeavours, as per an ICC Media Release.

As a component of the initiative, the ICC will create a dedicated fund to offer direct financial support, ensuring these cricketers possess the resources required to continue striving in the sport they cherish.

This will be supplemented by a comprehensive high-performance programme providing elite coaching, top-tier facilities, and personalized mentorship to assist them in achieving their utmost potential.

Jay Shah emphasized the ICC's commitment to inclusivity and ensuring equal opportunities for all cricketers. He highlighted the launch of a task force, support fund, and high-performance program to help displaced Afghan women cricketers continue their careers.

He emphasized this initiative reflects the ICC's dedication to global cricket growth and its power to inspire unity, resilience, and hope.

"At the International Cricket Council, we are deeply committed to fostering inclusivity and ensuring every cricketer has the opportunity to shine, regardless of their circumstances. In collaboration with our valued partners, we are proud to launch this task force and support fund, complemented by a comprehensive high-performance programme, to ensure displaced Afghan women cricketers can continue their journey in the sport. This initiative reflects our steadfast dedication to cricket's global growth and its power to inspire unity, resilience, and hope." Jay Shah said as per an ICC Media Release.

The ICC believes this initiative will not only help preserve the sporting careers of Afghan women cricketers but also reinforce the sport's role as a unifying force that transcends borders and adversity.

In addition to the above initiative, the Board also approved the consolidated ICC Group audited financial statements for the year ended 2024.

Following the recommendations from the Chief Executives Committee, the Board also confirmed the following appointments:

ICC Women's Cricket Committee: Catherine Campbell (re-appointed), Avril Fahey and Pholetsi Moseki.

ICC Men's Cricket Committee: Sourav Ganguly was re-appointed as Chair and Hamid Hassan, Desmond Haynes, Temba Bavuma, VVS Laxman (re-appointment) and Jonathan Trott were appointed to the Committee.

