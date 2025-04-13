user
Delhi SHOCKER! Drunk man strangles wife after tiff, hangs body to pass it off as suicide, arrested

A man has been arrested from the Mahipalpur area of the national capital for allegedly murdering his wife and staging it as a suicide.

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 13, 2025, 2:46 PM IST

A man has been arrested from the Mahipalpur area of the national capital for allegedly murdering his wife and staging it as a suicide, Delhi Police said. The arrested individual has been identified as Amit Sehrawat, the husband of the victim, Kalpana (28). They were married around six years ago and have one five-year-old child.

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call was received on March 6 regarding a hanging at a residence in Mahipalpur. Upon arrival, they found Kalpana, who was rushed to ISIC Hospital in Vasant Kunj, where she was declared dead.

The police recorded the statement of the parents of the deceased, who stated that there was a quarrel between the deceased Kalpana and her husband Amit Sehrawat, but they didn't level any allegations regarding torture for dowry. Hence, the proceedings U/s 196 BNSS were carried out.

Also read: UP HORROR! Property dealer strangles woman, burns body, shows it on video call to family

However, when the post-mortem report came on April 8, it was revealed that Kalpana's death was due to "asphyxia caused by ligature strangulation, contradicting the initial appearance of a suicide.

The parents of the deceased were informed, a case u/s 80 BNS was registered, and the investigation was taken up.

Upon interrogation, the deceased husband, Amit Sehrawat, confessed that he had an altercation with Kalpana at a marriage function in Masoodpur, Vasant Kunj, on March 5, where he consumed liquor.

Sherawat, who was inebriated was dropped home by his cousin and Kalpana arrived later. Both of them apparently quarreled over a domestic issues and during a scuffle, Sehrawat allegedly strangulated Kalpana and then hung her body with a multicolored clothing rope to make it appear like a suicide.

Further investigation of this case is being carried out. 

Also read: Vishal Gawli, accused of kidnapping, raping & murdering minor girl in Kalyan, dies by suicide in Mumbai jail

