UP SHOCKER: Kanpur man bites wife's lover's genitals after catching them together

A man in Kanpur bit his wife's lover's genitals after catching them together. The injured neighbour sought help. Meanwhile, police await a formal complaint.

Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Apr 13, 2025, 3:46 PM IST

Kanpur: A dramatic incident unfolded in Kanpur’s Babupurwa area on Thursday night when a man unexpectedly returned home and discovered his wife in a compromising situation with their neighbour. In a fit of rage, the husband allegedly attacked the man and bit his genitals, causing severe bleeding.

The injured neighbour managed to escape and sought help at the local police station before being admitted to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital for medical care. Police officials confirmed that no formal complaint has been lodged by either party involved, and any further legal action will depend on the filing of an FIR.

SHOCKING claims amid Murshidabad violence: Poison being mixed into water tanks used by Bengali Hindus (WATCH)

According to reports, the couple had been living in a rented house in the area for the past few years. The husband had informed his wife that he would be away for work and would return the following day. However, he came back late Thursday night and was shocked to find the neighbour in bed with his wife.

In the chaos that followed, the husband allegedly lunged at the man, and during the scuffle, bit his private parts. Inspector Arun Dwivedi confirmed that the victim is undergoing treatment and reiterated that police intervention would follow once an official complaint is made.

The commotion drew the attention of local residents, many of whom gathered outside the house. The crowd dispersed soon after police arrived at the scene.

Also Read: Delhi SHOCKER! Drunk man strangles wife after tiff, hangs body to pass it off as suicide, arrested

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
