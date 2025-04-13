user
user icon

8 killed, several injured in blast at Andhra fireworks factory

Six workers have been killed in a powerful explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Kailasapatnam village, located in Kotavuratla mandal of Anakapalli district. 

BREAKING: 4 workers killed in blast at Andhra fireworks factory ddr
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Updated: Apr 13, 2025, 4:06 PM IST

The death toll in Andhra Pradesh fireworks manufacturing factory has risen to 8, while many have reportedly been injured.

Earlier, police said that 4 workers were killed in the powerful explosion at a the fireworks unit in Kailasapatnam village, located in Kotavuratla mandal of Anakapalli district. 

Anakapalli SP Tuhin Sinha said the blast occurred during the handling of explosive materials, triggering a massive fire that engulfed the unit on Sunday. Emergency teams rushed to the scene, and a probe is underway to determine whether safety violations or illegal stockpiling contributed to the tragedy.
 

