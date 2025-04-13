8 killed, several injured in blast at Andhra fireworks factory
Six workers have been killed in a powerful explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Kailasapatnam village, located in Kotavuratla mandal of Anakapalli district.
The death toll in Andhra Pradesh fireworks manufacturing factory has risen to 8, while many have reportedly been injured.
Earlier, police said that 4 workers were killed in the powerful explosion at a the fireworks unit in Kailasapatnam village, located in Kotavuratla mandal of Anakapalli district.
Anakapalli SP Tuhin Sinha said the blast occurred during the handling of explosive materials, triggering a massive fire that engulfed the unit on Sunday. Emergency teams rushed to the scene, and a probe is underway to determine whether safety violations or illegal stockpiling contributed to the tragedy.