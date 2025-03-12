comscore
Mar 12, 2025, 9:39 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on March 12: Tamil Nadu Rain: IMD issues orange alert in Thoothukudi; fishing boats docked as precautionary measure

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news.

9:39 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Rain: IMD issues orange alert in Thoothukudi; fishing boats docked as precautionary measure

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert for Thoothukudi district on March 12, warning of heavy rainfall.

9:27 AM IST

A New Beginning: Kerala Governor assures support to CM Vijayan in taking state's demands to Centre

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar assured full support to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state's MPs in presenting the state’s issues and demands to the Centre. In a first-of-its-kind meeting at Kerala House, Delhi, the Governor emphasized unity beyond politics, urging all representatives to work together for Kerala’s development

8:41 AM IST

Shreya Ghoshal Birthday: 5 national award winning songs; success story

Shreya Ghoshal is not just a singer; she is a sensation. She has seamlessly bridged the gap between classical and contemporary, Bollywood and regional, love ballads and dance numbers, effortlessly making everything melodious with her voice.

8:40 AM IST

West Bengal Weather Forecast, March 12: Temperature to touch 40 degrees before Holi? Check HERE

West Bengal Weather Forecast for March 12: Will the temperature rise further before Holi? Mercury to climb dangerously! Find out when rainfall is expected

8:39 AM IST

Scorching heat in Kerala: Sunstroke cases reported in three districts; KSDMA issues heatwave advisory

Kerala is experiencing rising temperatures, with three cases of sunburn reported from Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts. Authorities have issued warnings as the state faces intensifying heatwave conditions, urging the public to take precautions against sun exposure and dehydration.

8:38 AM IST

US Vice President JD Vance and Usha Vance likely to visit India this month; Report

US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance will visit India later this month, marking Vance’s second international trip as vice president.

