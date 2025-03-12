Karnataka: BJP, JD(S) accuse Congress of misusing taxpayer money; DCM defends party appointments

Read Full Article

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 12 (ANI): BJP and JD(S) MLAs staged a protest at the Vidhana Soudha, the state legislative assembly building, accusing the Congress government of misusing Karnataka's tax revenue.

The protest focused on allegations that the state government was mishandling public funds meant for the welfare of the people. BJP MLC CT Ravi, who was present at the protest, said, "This is the public's money. The government is responsible for all the money of the public. The Culture Minister says that we do not have money to promote Kannada. The Cooperative Minister says that we do not have money to appoint farmers. Is the money only for Congress Party workers?"

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said, "Kannadigas' tax money is being misused to pay salaries to Congress workers under the guise of guarantee implementation committees."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday justified the State government's decision to reward Congress party workers with positions and benefits through government programmes.

Shivakumar was speaking in the State Assembly, replying to MLA M T Krishnappa, who raised the issue of party workers occupying most positions in the guarantee implementation committees."

There is nothing wrong in accommodating the party workers who brought the party to power. The committees are set up to ensure the delivery of the Rs 52,000-crore guarantee schemes to the people. But the Opposition is unable to digest it," he said.

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka raised the point of distributing Rs 187 crore of government money to party workers.

"Let this issue be taken up in the House, we will respond. Let us limit ourselves to a discussion on the budget right now," Shivakumar said.

"The people of the state have blessed us with 138 seats. The Leader of the Opposition and other MLAs requested for positions in committees. It is not my decision alone, it needs to be discussed in the Cabinet. Our government will always be with our party workers," he added.

When BJP MLA Sunil Kumar interjected saying that the BJP did not oppose the guarantee schemes, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "Everyone from the Prime Minister to an MLA of

BJP have criticised the guarantee schemes. Irrespective of the opposition, we went ahead and rolled it out. The guarantee schemes will not stop as long as the Congress government is in power."

"The people were distraught with the price rise and inflation. Our government introduced the guarantee schemes to alleviate their pain, but it was met with a lot of criticism. The BJP said we would not be able to implement it, but we approved the guarantee schemes within five days of coming to power," he added.

"We understand how difficult it is to earmark 20% of the state's budget for guarantee schemes, but the lives of people are important for us. It eases the pain of price rise and inflation.

The BJP is following our model in Delhi, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Replying to R Ashoka terming the payout to Congress party workers in the name of Guarantee Implementation Committees as 'manehalu' (destroyer of homes), the DCM asked the Speaker to retain the word. "They are using the word manehalu, while we are helping build homes and families," he added. (ANI)

