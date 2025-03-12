Chhattisgarh Kanger Valley: India's new UNESCO heritage claimant with unique biodiversity

Read Full Article

In a historic achievement for Chhattisgarh's tourism, Chhattisgarh's Kanger Valley National Park has become India's new UNESCO heritage claimant with its unique biodiversity. This park has been included in the tentative list of UNESCO's World Heritage Sites.

This journey was not easy, but the beauty and historical importance of Kanger Valley took it to this point. In December 2023, the Chhattisgarh government and the Archaeological Survey of India planned to give global recognition to this amazing site. Experts studied its biodiversity, archaeological heritage and unique ecosystem in depth and then a proposal was sent to include its name in the UNESCO tentative list.

This is the first time that a site in Chhattisgarh has been included in this prestigious list. Now it is hoped that it can also get the status of permanent World Heritage in the coming years.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, this success is the result of our hard work and commitment. It is a matter of pride for the state that Kanger Valley has been included in the UNESCO Tentative List, which will open up new possibilities in tourism and employment. We will continue to work together to preserve our heritage in the future as well.

Kanger Valley is not just a forest, it is a magical world. There are more than 15 mysterious caves here, such as Kotamsar, Kailash and Dandak caves, which look no less than a mystical world. There are more than 15 limestone caves here—Kotamsar, Kailash, Dandak—which are not only geological wonders, but also contain archaeological stories. Rare animals live in this park—otter, mouse deer, giant squirrel, Lethis softshell turtle, wild wolf. More than 200 bird species dance in the sky and a colorful carpet of more than 900 plants on the ground. More than 140 butterflies fill the air with color. Overall, this forest looks like a fairy tale world.

UNESCO's Tentative List: First Step

UNESCO's Tentative List is a special list, which includes those places of the world, which can be declared as World Heritage in future. This is the first and most important step. And now, Kanger Valley has also crossed this first milestone. If it is included in the permanent list in future, then this lush green forest of Chhattisgarh will make its special identity in the whole world.

This achievement will not only benefit the forest, but also the surrounding villages. For the Dhruva and Gond tribes here, this forest is not just a forest, but a part of their culture and life. Now when people from all over the world will come to see Kanger Valley, these villages will also get recognition. Also, with the increase in tourism, new employment opportunities will also open up for the people.

Dhudmaras village of Bastar has attracted the attention of the world with its simplicity and has been included in the top 20 villages of the world by joining the UNWTO's "Best Tourist Village" promotion program. Now Kanger Valley has taken this glory to another height.

