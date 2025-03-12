Baloch insurgents release FIRST video: How they blasted tracks, hijacked Jaffar Express in Pakistan (WATCH)

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) that claimed responsibility for hijacking a Peshawar-bound passenger train in Pakistan's Balochistan province have reportedly released a video showing how they carried out the attack and took the passengers hostage.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 3:59 PM IST

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) that claimed responsibility for hijacking a Peshawar-bound passenger train in Pakistan's Balochistan province have reportedly released a video showing how they blew up the tracks, carried out the attack and took the passengers hostage.

The footage begins with a thunderous explosion ripping through the tracks, forcing the train - carrying over 400 passengers - to come to a sudden halt. Thick black smoke engulfed the engine as chaos erupted onboard. 

The insurgents then stormed the train, taking passengers hostage while the wounded driver fought for his life - only to later succumb to his injuries. The attack took place in Bolan, a treacherous mountainous stretch spanning over 100 kilometers between Quetta and Sibi. With 17 railway tunnels and rugged terrain that forces trains to slow down, the area provided the militants with the perfect ambush site.

Also read: Fractured sovereignty: Baloch Liberation Army's challenge to Pakistani authority and regional ramifications

Pakistani security forces launched a relentless counteroffensive, engaging in a deadly battle to reclaim control. In a dramatic showdown stretching into its second day, forces eliminated at least 27 militants and successfully rescued 155 passengers, including women and children. 

Security sources confirmed that 37 passengers suffered injuries during the rescue operation and were swiftly transported for medical treatment. As the gunfight rages on, the insurgents have reportedly positioned suicide bombers dangerously close to the remaining hostages, escalating the crisis further.

Meanwhile, intense gunfire and explosions continue to echo near the tunnels where the militants had taken control of the train. The military has encircled the area, determined to neutralize the attackers while safeguarding the remaining hostages.

Also read: 'Heard explosion, firing, they asked families to leave': Man recounts moments of Pakistan train hijack (WATCH)

