US approves bills to prevent purchases of Chinese batteries, address threats from China

The US House passed two bills targeting China, restricting Homeland Security's battery purchases from Chinese firms and forming a group to counter Chinese threats. This aims to reduce US dependence on China's battery manufacturing amid geopolitical tensions.

US approves bills to prevent purchases of Chinese batteries, address threats from China dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 12, 2025, 7:02 PM IST

Washington DC [US], March 12 (ANI): The US House of Representatives approved two bills related to China, both of which prevent the Department of Homeland Security from buying batteries produced by Chinese companies and establish a working group within the department to track and address threats from China, as reported by Voice of America (VOA).

Also Read: Is Pakistani Army hiding Jaffar Express train attack toll? 100s of empty coffins in Quetta raise suspicion


On Monday, March 10, the House of Representatives passed the Decoupling from Foreign Adversarial Battery Dependence Act, HR1166, by voice vote. The bill was voted on under a suspension of House rules, a procedure often used by Congress to expedite the passage of non-controversial bills with bipartisan support, VOA reported.

The bill, introduced by Republican Representative Carlos Gimenez, seeks to prevent the Department of Homeland Security from purchasing batteries from six companies linked to China.

The Chinese battery manufacturers listed in the bill are Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd., BYD Co., Ltd., Envision Energy Co., Ltd., EVE Energy Co, Ltd, Haichen Energy Storage Technology Co, Ltd, and Guoxuan High-tech Power Energy Co, Ltd.

Republican Congressman Gimenez of Florida stated, "As communist China seeks to gain influence in key global industries, the United States must be at the forefront of confronting and decoupling from the CCP. As we become increasingly dependent on battery technology, we need to ensure that those batteries come from non-hostile countries."

"This bill will confront our global adversaries and grow our industrial manufacturing base here in America. We cannot give the Chinese Communist Party any opportunity to undermine our homeland security," stated Democratic Representative Chris Craia of California, VOA cited.

VOA further reported that China's leading role in electric vehicle development has emerged as a new point of geopolitical friction with the United States. China manufactures roughly 80 per cent of the world's batteries and about 75 per cent of lithium-ion batteries, creating significant dependence for global automakers on Chinese suppliers. Despite the high costs, US Congress continues to push for policies aimed at reducing long-term reliance on China for electric vehicle batteries.

The bills are now pending Senate consideration.(ANI)

Also Read: World sees India as 'Vishwa mitr': Sudhanshu Trivedi on PM Modi receiving Mauritius' highest civilian honour

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Canada announces CAD 29.8 bn reciprocal tariffs on US goods over steel and aluminum dispute dmn

Canada announces CAD 29.8 bn reciprocal tariffs on US goods over steel and aluminum dispute

Is Pakistani Army hiding Jaffar Express train attack toll? 100s of empty coffins in Quetta raise suspicion shk

Is Pakistani Army hiding Jaffar Express train attack toll? 100s of empty coffins in Quetta raise suspicion

BLA threatens to execute hostages in retaliation for Pakistani military strikes, issues ultimatum dmn

BLA threatens to execute hostages in retaliation for Pakistani military strikes, issues ultimatum

Baloch insurgents release FIRST video: How they blasted tracks, hijacked Jaffar Express in Pakistan (WATCH) shk

Baloch insurgents release FIRST video: How they blasted tracks, hijacked Jaffar Express in Pakistan (WATCH)

"Felt like end of the world": Survivors recount horrific experience of Jaffar Express attack in Pakistan dmn

"Felt like end of the world": Survivors recount horrific experience of Jaffar Express attack in Pakistan

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: RR skipper Sanju Samson expresses his admiration for CSK stalwart MS Dhoni HRD

IPL 2025: RR skipper Sanju Samson expresses his admiration for CSK stalwart MS Dhoni

Canada announces CAD 29.8 bn reciprocal tariffs on US goods over steel and aluminum dispute dmn

Canada announces CAD 29.8 bn reciprocal tariffs on US goods over steel and aluminum dispute

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir arrives in Dehradun for Rishabh Pant's wedding (WATCH) HRD

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir arrives in Dehradun for Rishabh Pant sister's wedding (WATCH)

UiPath Stock Rises Ahead Of Q4 Results Due Wednesday: Retail’s Convinced Of Long-term Potential

UiPath Stock Rises Ahead Of Q4 Results Due Wednesday: Retail’s Convinced Of Long-term Potential

Teradyne Stock Continues Tumble As Wall Street Slashes Price Targets – Retail Sentiment Holds Firm

Teradyne Stock Continues Tumble As Wall Street Slashes Price Targets – Retail Sentiment Holds Firm

Recent Videos

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

Video Icon
TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

Video Icon
Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon