ICC ODI Rankings: Gill retains top spot, skipper Rohit moves to third after India's Champions Trophy triumph

Following India's Champions Trophy 2025 victory, Shubman Gill retains his top ODI batter ranking, while Rohit Sharma climbs to third. Ravindra Jadeja also enters the top 10 among ODI bowlers after the tournament.

ANI |Updated: Mar 12, 2025, 3:52 PM IST

The newly crowned ICC Champions Trophy 2025 winners India had plenty of beneficiaries in the latest ODI Rankings, with young opener Shubman Gill retained his top spot, skipper Rohit Sharma moving to third following a title-winning half-century and Ravindra Jadeja moving into top 10 among bowlers.

India clinched their third Champions Trophy title when they defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the tournament decider in Dubai on Sunday and a host of their best performers have made giant strides on the latest rankings update.

Star opener Shubman Gill remains at the top of the ODI batter rankings after his display during the Champions Trophy, while Indian teammate and experienced skipper Rohit Sharma jumps two places to third on this list following his Player of the Match heroics in the final.

Rohit smashed 76 from just 83 deliveries to help set up India's victory, with teammate Virat Kohli (fifth spot) also inside the top five for ODI batters following his haul of 218 runs for the tournament.

New Zealand trio Daryl Mitchell (up one place to sixth), Rachin Ravindra (up 14 spots to 14th) and Glenn Phillips (up six rungs to 24th) also make ground on the latest rankings for ODI batters, while teammate and captain Mitchell Santner is the big improver on the updated list for ODI bowlers.

Santner claimed nine wickets during the Champions Trophy and two scalps in the final, with the left-armer rising six spots to second on the updated list for ODI bowlers as a result, with Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana now the only player ahead of him on the rankings.

Teammate Michael Bracewell (up 10 places to 18th) also makes some ground from a New Zealand perspective, while a pair of Indian spinners rise the charts inside the top 10 following their exploits at the Champions Trophy.

Left-armer Kuldeep Yadav (up three spots to third) is a big improver on the back of his seven wickets for the tournament, while Ravindra Jadeja also gains three places to move to 10th following his five scalps for India during their unbeaten run at the event.

Afghanistan star Azmatullah Omarzai maintains his lead at the top of the rankings for ODI all-rounders, though he does have some fresh competition from a trio of New Zealand players following their efforts at the Champions Trophy.

Santner rises one place to fourth overall, Bracewell gains seven spots to move to seventh, while Ravindra climbs eight rungs to improve to eighth following some eye-catching efforts, including two centuries and three wickets, that earned him the 'Player of the Tournament' honours. 

