NCP leader Manikrao Kokate resigned from the post of Sports and Minority Development and Waqf Minister of Maharashtra after conviction in a 1995 cheating case. Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat has allotted the portfolios to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday.

Ajit Pawar on 'Constitutional Morality'

In an X post, Ajit Pawar announced Kokate's resignation and re-allotment of ministries, citing "constitutional morality and institutional integrity". Pawar wrote, "Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and my party colleague Manikrao Kokate has submitted his resignation to me following the outcome of the Hon'ble Court's verdict. In keeping with our party's long-standing philosophy that the rule of law is supreme and above all individuals, the resignation has been accepted in principle."

"I have forwarded Shri Kokate's resignation to the Hon'ble CM for due consideration and acceptance, in accordance with constitutional procedure. Our party has always believed that public life must be guided by constitutional morality, institutional integrity, and respect for the judiciary. We stand firmly by the rule of law and will continue to act in a manner that upholds democratic values and public trust," he added.

Kokate Cites Moral Responsibility

In his resignation letter, Kokate said, "Respecting the judgment delivered on December 16, 2025, by the Hon'ble District and Sessions Court, Nashik, in connection with the appeal filed against me, and accepting moral responsibility, and subject to the judgment of the Hon'ble High Court, I am resigning from my ministerial post. I request that this resignation be accepted."

Legal Challenge and Official Acceptance

The Governor accepted the resignation letters forwarded by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, Manikrao Kokate has approached the Bombay High Court against his conviction in a cheating case by the Nasik District Court. His lawyer mentioned the matter for an urgent hearing. The High Court has posted the matter for hearing on Friday.

He had earlier made headlines after a video of him playing online rummy during a legislative council session went viral, sparking widespread criticism. (ANI)