Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge defended the newly passed Hate Speech Bill against BJP opposition, stating it aims for societal peace and questioning why the party is 'panicking'. The bill defines hate speech and sets penalties for offenders.

Kharge Defends Bill, Questions BJP's Opposition

Following Bharatiya Janata Party's opposition to the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill, 2025, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday defended the bill, saying it aims to maintain peace and tranquillity in society. "The Supreme Court has laid down a very clear definition of hate speech. They have said hate speech should be curbed, correct? They should maintain peace and tranquillity in society and it's our job as a state government to do so. We have brought in a bill for that. " Kharge told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Kharge hit back at the BJP, questioning why they were "panicking" about the bill. "Why is the BJP panicking about it? Does the hate speech bill mention BJP, RSS, any organisation...You should ask the BJP why they're panicking," he questioned.

The Minister further stated that the government is open to discussion, but claimed that the opposition did not want to engage in a dialogue. "We are ready for discussion, they didn't want to discuss...We will not allow Karnataka to be their laboratory of hate," Kharge asserted.

Bill's Provisions Explained in Assembly

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill, 2025, to curb acts that promote enmity, hatred, and disharmony among individuals and communities. The Bill was taken up for discussion in the Assembly in Belagavi, where Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara detailed its provisions and explained the need to clearly define hate speech and hate crimes within a legal framework.

Defining Hate Speech and Hate Crimes

Defining hate speech, Parameshwara said it refers to "the communication of hate speech by making, publishing, or circulating, or any act of promoting, propagating, inciting, abetting, or attempting such hate speech to cause disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred, or ill-will against any person (dead or alive) or a group of persons or an organisation."

Explaining the intent of the legislation, the Home Minister said that hate crimes needed a precise definition to effectively address statements and actions that target specific communities. "It's about someone speaking out against a particular community," he said.

Citing examples of statements that incite violence or pit one community against another, he said, "I have some newspaper clippings here regarding hate speeches. Look at what has been said in them -- 'We should go and kill someone tomorrow morning,' or words that pit one community against another, saying they should all be 'beaten down'."

Penalties and Amendments

Parameshwara also outlined the penalties under the new law. "Whoever commits hate crimes shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than one year, but which may be extended to seven years, and with a fine of Rs 50,000," he said.

He added that for subsequent or repeated offences (two or three times), the punishment would be increased. "For repetitive offences, the punishment will be increased to two years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh (instead of 50,000)," he said.

During the discussion, the Home Minister proposed an amendment to the Bill, clarifying that the maximum punishment would be seven years instead of the initially proposed ten years. "Seven years is sufficient. We have to consider this within the legal framework. Therefore, the clause extending punishment to ten years needs to be changed," he said, seeking the House's approval for the amendment. (ANI)