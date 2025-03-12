Defence Ministry inks contract Rs 2,906 crore with BEL for Ashwini radar for IAF

Read Full Article

New Delhi: Giving an impetus to the government’s efforts to strengthen indigenous defence capabilities, the defence ministry on Wednesday signed a capital acquisition contract with Ghaziabad-based DPSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of Low-level Transportable Radar, LLTR (Ashwini) at a cost of Rs 2,906 crore.

Also Read: Boost to Indian Army's firepower: MoD signs Rs 7,628.70 crore deal with L&T for 100 K9 Vajra-T artillery guns

Know about LLTR Ashwini:--



Indigenously designed and developed by the DRDO’s Electronics & Radar Development Establishment, the Ashwini radar is an active electronically scanned phased array radar based on state-of-the-art solid state technology.

LLTR Ashwini is capable of tracking aerial targets from high-speed fighter aircraft to slow moving targets such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and helicopters.

“Its acquisition will significantly enhance the operational preparedness of the Indian Air Force,” a defence official said.

The contract was signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi.

“The programme is a major step towards achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing by reducing dependency on Foreign Origin Equipment Manufacturers besides acting as a catalyst for the development of defence industrial ecosystem in the country.”

Having an instrumental range of 200-km, LLTR Ashwini system is a 4D radar capable of automatic detection and tracking of aerial targets ranging from fighter aircrafts to slow moving targets.

The “4D” in 4D radar refers to the four dimensions of range, velocity, azimuth angle, and elevation angle.

It can detect 2-sqm RCS targets as far as 150 Km in range with the altitude coverage from 30 meters to 15Kms.

It can operate in both staring and rotation modes.

Also Read: Fractured sovereignty: BLA's challenge to Pakistani authority and regional ramifications | Opinion

Latest Videos