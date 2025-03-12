Fractured sovereignty: Baloch Liberation Army's challenge to Pakistani authority and regional ramifications

Read Full Article

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) is one of the most active separatist groups in Pakistan, operating mainly in Balochistan province. The group has carried out several major attacks, often targeting the Pak security forces, important infrastructure and foreign investments. These activities have made them a significant force in the ongoing conflict in the region, as evidenced by their recent audacious attack.

On Tuesday (March 11), the BLA carried out a bold attack on a passenger train, the Jaffar Express, carrying around 500 passengers in nine bogies and travelling from Quetta, the capital of Pakistan’s Balochistan province located in the southwestern part of the country near the Afghan border, to Peshawar, a major city in Pakistan and the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the northwestern part of the country, also near the border with Afghanistan.

The armed militants stopped the train near the mountainous areas of Gudalar and Piru Kunri in the afternoon. Reports say the militants hijacked the train, holding over 450 passengers hostage, including women and children. Later, the BLA, a separatist militant group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The separatist group claimed that it had blown up the tracks before storming the train in remote Sibi district, and had said the train was now under its control. The security forces fought a long gun battle with the militants and managed to rescue 104 passengers, including women and children. However, these numbers are changing fast and the latest reports from Radio Pakistan say 27 militants were eliminated and 157 passengers rescued. The operation will continue until all passengers are safely rescued.

Some militants allegedly abducted several passengers and took them away to the mountains, with the security forces chasing them in the dark. The rescued passengers—who included men, women and children—were taken to the town of Mach, in Kachhi district, in another train to ensure their safety. A security official told the Press Trust of India news agency that the militants had split into small groups to escape in the dark, but the security forces surrounded the tunnel.

They expect to rescue the remaining passengers soon. Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind had confirmed a few hours ago that the security forces had already rescued 80 passengers—including 43 men, 26 women and 11 children—but that was an earlier report. Officials have not shared more details yet, but Rind confirmed that the military troops had arrived quickly in the difficult terrain after the railway authorities reported the train had stopped in the tunnel. Local media reported heavy gunfire and explosions near the tunnel, raising concerns about the situation.

The BLA has given a 48-hour deadline, warning that they will kill the remaining hostages if the Pakistani government does not release Baloch political prisoners, activists and those allegedly taken captive by the military. They also threatened to kill all hostages and destroy the train if the military tries to intervene.

What Is The Baloch Liberation Army?

Several countries, including the US, have labelled the BLA a ‘terrorist group’. The BLA wants Balochistan to become an independent state. Balochistan is a province rich in natural resources and shares its borders with Afghanistan and Iran. The BLA is the largest of several ethnic rebel groups that have been fighting Pakistan’s federal government for a long time. They argue that the area’s valuable gas and minerals are being taken away without fairly benefiting the local people.

The province has important mining projects, such as Reko Diq—one of the biggest gold and copper mines in the world run by the large mining company, Barrick Gold, headquartered in Canada. China, which plays an important role in developing Pakistan’s infrastructure, also operates gold and copper mining projects in the province.

Infrastructure and Global Interests

The BLA usually targets security sites and infrastructure in Balochistan, but it has also carried out attacks in other places. For instance, last year in Karachi, the group ambushed a convoy from the Port Qasim Electric Power Company near the airport.

The BLA strongly opposes Chinese projects, such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Gwadar Port. They claim that China is helping Pakistan exploit Balochistan’s resources, which has resulted in several violent incidents. In the past, BLA fighters have attacked, and killed, Chinese workers in the area and even targeted the Chinese consulate in Karachi.

Guerrilla Warfare to Suicide Attacks

The BLA showed its military prowess by carrying out well-planned attacks on army and naval bases, as seen in 2022. The group has changed its strategies over time, adding suicide bombings to its methods, even involving female attackers. One significant instance was the 2022 attack on Chinese nationals at a university campus in Karachi. The BLA has attacked not just military personnel, but also prominent Chinese officials. One such incident occurred in Gwadar in March last year.

The BLA’s reach extends beyond Pakistan, playing a role in cross-border conflicts with Iran. In early 2024, violence linked to the group led to missile strikes between Iran and Pakistan, causing a brief rise in tensions. Pakistan has claimed that foreign intelligence agencies support the BLA, especially given its tense ties with India and Afghanistan. However, clear proof of outside involvement remains a debated topic in global discussions.

But Why Do They Seek Independence?

The BLA claims Pakistan took control of Balochistan by force. According to them, in March 1948, Pakistan pressured the former ruler, the Khan of Kalat, to sign a document agreeing that the region would merge with Pakistan. The BLA, which emerged in the early-2000s, has been fighting for what it sees as Balochistan’s independence ever since.

When Pakistan became independent, Gwadar was not part of it and belonged to the Sultanate of Oman. After years of talks, Pakistan bought Gwadar from Oman in 1958. Balochistan’s history of independence struggles and annexation with Pakistan still shapes its politics today.

In 1955, the government decided to merge all the different provinces and regions of West Pakistan into a single province under a policy called the ‘One Unit Plan’. The idea was to create administrative unity and balance power between West Pakistan and East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). However, this plan gave more control to the federal government and reduced the authority of local leaders and communities. Many people, especially in such smaller provinces as Balochistan and Sindh, opposed it because they felt their unique identities and political rights were being ignored.

After strong opposition, the ‘One Unit Plan’ was finally removed in 1970. This allowed provinces, including Balochistan, to have their own assemblies and govern their own affairs. However, even though provinces got some degree of control, true power-sharing between the federal government and the provinces did not fully happen. Many issues remained and smaller provinces still struggled to have a true say in national decisions. The provincial governments were often removed before completing their term and the federal government in Islamabad still controlled many important decisions about how the province was run.

This meant that, even though Balochistan and other provinces had their own governments, they did not have full freedom to make decisions without interference from the central authorities. Because the provinces, especially Balochistan, were not given enough freedom to govern themselves, people became more frustrated. This led to frequent protests and uprisings in the region, as many felt their rights were not being respected.

Balochistan has a large land area, making up 44% of Pakistan, and is rich in such natural resources as copper, gold, coal and natural gas. However, despite these resources, the region remains one of the least developed in the country. The lack of economic progress has added to the frustrations of the people, who feel they have been ignored and left behind.

Despite Balochistan’s rich natural resources, the local people have not seen significant economic benefits. A UNDP report from 2018-’19 showed that Balochistan contributed only 4.5% to Pakistan’s total economy, had 14% of the country’s road network and used just 4% of the national electricity supply. This highlights the region’s limited development compared to its vast resources.

Although Balochistan has abundant minerals and a long coastline, its economy remains weak, causing frustration among the people toward the federal government’s policies. The region also struggles in such key areas as child welfare, youth opportunities and job growth, showing slow progress in overall development.

Many people in Balochistan are unhappy with how the government handles militancy in the region. As part of its operations, the security forces have been accused of secretly arresting and abducting people without informing their families about their whereabouts. This has caused fear and anger among the local population. In many cases, people who go missing are later found to have been killed without a fair trial or in staged confrontations. A government-formed commission investigating these disappearances recorded around 2,752 cases, highlighting the seriousness of the issue.

However, such civil society groups as the Voice of Baloch Missing Persons claim that more than 7,000 people disappeared between 2002 and 2024. Many human rights organizations have also raised concerns about the issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

The Dragon’s Influence in the Region

A Chinese company has leased Gwadar Port, located in Balochistan, for 40 years and is responsible for its construction and operation. While Pakistani officials repeatedly claim that Gwadar will be used only for trade and business, many people still worry that the port might be used for military purposes in future. If China establishes a naval presence in the region, it will strengthen its ability to extend its influence into the Persian Gulf and safeguard its energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

However, the possible use of Gwadar Port for military purposes, along with fencing and new infrastructure projects, has worried local communities. Many fear they will lose access to large parts of the coastline, which could harm their livelihoods. Chinese fishing boats near Gwadar caused protests from local fishermen. They demanded a stop to illegal fishing and the right to fish freely without restrictions.

Many people in Balochistan believe that, even after 10 years of the CPEC, their communities have not seen any real benefits. People in Balochistan are worried that the population is changing quickly as outsiders come to work on infrastructure projects. Many feel that the CPEC has not helped reduce their sense of being ignored.

(The author Girish Linganna of this article is an award-winning Science Writer and a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

