'Not just my honour but of 1.4 billion Indians': PM Modi after receiving Mauritius’ highest honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Highest National Award of Mauritius, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean.

'Not just my honour but of 1.4 billion Indians': PM Modi after receiving Mauritius' highest honour
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 12, 2025, 3:22 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Highest National Award of Mauritius, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean.
Thousands of people gathered at the venue, braving the heavy rain to see their leader accept the award on the National Day.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude for being conferred the highest national award of Mauritius. This is not just my honour, it is the honour of 1.4 billion Indians. It is a tribute to the centuries old cultural and historical bonds of kinship between India and Mauritius. It is an acknowledgement of our said commitment to regional peace, progress, security and sustainable development. And it is a symbol of the shared hopes and aspirations of the global south," PM Modi said while receiving the award.

In a historic gesture, the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, announced the highest award for PM Modi. Only five foreign dignitaries have got this title and among them is Nelson Mandela who received it in 1998. This becomes the 21st international award bestowed upon PM Modi by a country.
PM Modi dedicated the award to the Indians who migrated to Mauritius and contributed to the nation's vibrant diversity.

"I accept this award with filled humility and gratitude. I dedicate it to your ancestors who came from India to Mauritius centuries ago and to all their generations. Through their hardwork, they wrote a golden chapter in the development of Mauritius and contributed to its vibrant diversity," he said.

PM Modi further said that he was committed to enhance India Mauritius Strategic Partnership to greater heights.

"I also embrace this honour as a responsibility and reaffirm our commitment that we will continue to make every effort to enhance India Mauritius Strategic Partnership to greater heights," he said.

Earlier, PM Modi discussed with Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam the full range of India-Mauritius friendship. They raised the partnership between both nations to to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership.


"On the special occasion of Mauritius' National Day, I had the opportunity to meet my good friend, PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam and discuss the full range of India-Mauritius friendship. We have decided to raise our partnership to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership. We talked about how we can work together in areas such as infrastructure, housing, digital technology, health and more. We also want to cover more ground in areas like AI, capacity building and sustainable growth," he said in a post on X. 

Also read: In Mauritius PM's address, a Gujarati touch, calls PM Modi 'Mara Bhai Modi Ji', draws cheer (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Chhattisgarh Kanger Valley: India's new UNESCO heritage claimant with unique biodiversity shk

Chhattisgarh Kanger Valley: India's new UNESCO heritage claimant with unique biodiversity

'Nitish Kumar consumes bhaang & comes to assembly': Rabri Devi's lewd gesture charge against Bihar CM (WATCH) shk

'Nitish Kumar consumes bhaang & comes to assembly': Rabri Devi's lewd gesture charge against Bihar CM (WATCH)

Karnataka: BJP, JD(S) accuse Congress of misusing taxpayer money; DCM defends party appointments vkp

Karnataka: BJP, JD(S) accuse Congress of misusing taxpayer money; DCM defends party appointments

Protest Tamil Nadu's representation by having children, says Udhayanidhi Stalin anr

Protest Tamil Nadu's representation by having children, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

'I'm a Hindu & don't need certification from BJP': Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari in Bengal Assembly shk

'I'm a Hindu & don't need certification from BJP': Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari in Bengal Assembly

Recent Stories

Emergency numbers you can't ignore: Save THESE on your phone today AJR

Emergency numbers you can't ignore: Save THESE on your phone today

ICC ODI Rankings: Gill retains top spot; skipper Rohit jumps to third after India's Champions Trophy triumph HRD

ICC ODI Rankings: Gill retains top spot, skipper Rohit moves to third after India's Champions Trophy triumph

"Felt like end of the world": Survivors recount horrific experience of Jaffar Express attack in Pakistan dmn

"Felt like end of the world": Survivors recount horrific experience of Jaffar Express attack in Pakistan

Affordable White Kurti Suit Ideas for Office Holi Party Under 500 iwh

Stylish & Safe White Kurtis for Holi Under ₹500 for Office

Fractured sovereignty: Baloch Liberation Army's challenge to Pakistani authority and regional ramifications vkp

Fractured sovereignty: Baloch Liberation Army's challenge to Pakistani authority and regional ramifications

Recent Videos

Pakistan Train Hijack: Some Hostages Reach Quetta Safely, Many Still Missing! | Asianet Newsable

Pakistan Train Hijack: Some Hostages Reach Quetta Safely, Many Still Missing! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
World Pulse | Pakistan Train Siege: How the Hijack Happened? How is Pakistan Responding?

World Pulse | Pakistan Train Siege: How the Hijack Happened? How is Pakistan Responding?

Video Icon
MP Finance Minister Jagdish Devda Offers Prayers Ahead of Budget Session | Asianet Newsable

MP Finance Minister Jagdish Devda Offers Prayers Ahead of Budget Session | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Shreya Ghoshal BIRTHDAY SPECIAL: 10 Iconic Award-Winning Songs That Made History!

Shreya Ghoshal BIRTHDAY SPECIAL: 10 Iconic Award-Winning Songs That Made History!

Video Icon
Reliance Jio Partners with Starlink After Airtel – What It Means for India’s Internet

Reliance Jio Partners with Starlink After Airtel – What It Means for India’s Internet

Video Icon